A 22-year-old woman made a TikTok video about a big purchase she made and was extremely proud of

The lady was delighted to show people that she was winning in life with her just as successful friends

Many people were delighted by the woman who started and ended her day on a high note as a car owner

A woman made a video showing her car-buying experience. The lady received more than 20,000 likes from inspired peeps.

A TikTok video shows a woman driving her first car with her friend in her own car. Image: @cassie_m

Many could not stop raving about the young woman who was making all the right moves in her life. In the end of the video, the lady shows that she also has the right company with a friend driving the same car

Woman buys new car in TikTok video

A woman @_cassie___m bought a new car at 22. In the video, she drove the car from the dealership before filming a video with her friend, who also has a car.

SA divided by new car

Online users were raving about the woman's big win. Many congratulated the young car owner.

S'mongo Ngwedze commented:

"Then there's me working emzini yabantu from 18 years till now 27."

Lindo zwide added:

"Big up to ama 2000."

lottymogaila remarked:

"Wow nice I’m 34 still trying to be out of debt."

VFRICVN BVRBIE applauded:

"Never been this proud, congratulations sis wam."

Kamogelo Beyonce Mantjane said:

"I'm 22 time, that time I have no licence."

MissAnely gushed:

"Congratulations mama."

21 year old buys luxury whip

A 21-year-old made a big girl purchase. In the video, she walked into a dealership like a boss.

Woman totals BMW 1 month after buying it

Briefly News previously reported that a woman was left with a broken heart just a month after buying her dream car. Sharing her sad story, the lady was showered with support.

Being able to buy your first car is a monumental milestone. This woman went big and bought a BMW M series, not knowing it would be gone in less than a month.

TikTok user @giftngwira7 shared a video in which she showed the day she got her BMW M series car, and then the day she lost it.

