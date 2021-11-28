This week in the news, a woman shared a 37-second clip of her working out, Sithelo Shozi got spoilt by Andile Mpisane and a woman gave birth to 44 children.

Connie and Shona Ferguson's daughter Ali has bagged a new gig and Somizi Mhlongu took to social media to share some snaps of his luxurious first-class experience on his Instagram page.

1. Mesmerises Dancing While Working Out Mesmerises Mzansi With Her Smooth Moves: “My Girl Is Levitating”

South Africans know how to dance, that's one thing that's certain and a local lady proved just that. @mofumahadi_K shared a 37-second clip of her working out while shaking what her mama gave her.

The young lady, dressed in black workout gear, strapped into a machine danced her life away to Chicco, Mellow and Sleazy's Nkao Tempela. She starts off in an upright position before rhythmically moving back and down.

This lady wowed Mzansi with her killer dance moves at the gym. Image: @mofumahadi_K

She makes her way up to the standing position and repeats as she moves her body like a worm. Her mesmerising hip movements and ability to keep herself in that position is quite shocking to most Saffas.

2. Haibo: Andile Mpisane Buys Bae Sithelo Shozi a Flashy New Whip, Followers React to the Lux BMW

Sithelo Shozi was one happy lady yesterday. The media personality got a gift fit for a queen from her adoring boyfriend Andile Mpisane. The luxury gift certainly had many wishing they could have their very own Andile.

Andile Mpisane is no stranger to the finer things in life. The 20-year-old football club chairman shared a photo of himself standing in front of a Rolls Royce Cullinan, which is valued at about R10 million.

3. 40-Year-Old African Woman who Gave Birth to 44 Kids from One Man Goes Viral, Video Shows House Where They Live

Without undergoing any special medical procedure, a woman dubbed Mama Uganda delivered a total of 44 children from one man.

The woman who hails from Uganda started childbearing at the young age of 13 after she was married off by her parents at age 12.

4. Connie and Shona Ferguson's Baby Girl Alicia Lands New Gig: Halala

Connie and Shona Ferguson's daughter Ali has bagged a new gig. Ali landed the new gig with the Chipper Cash SA App.

She took to social media recently to share her good news. Ali revealed that she's part of the app's social media campaign. She extended an invite to her followers on Instagram to join the campaign.

5. Soft Life: Somizi Teases Mzansi with Snaps of His First-Class Flight

Somizi Mhlongu took to social media to share some snaps of his luxurious first-class experience on his Instagram page.

He shared a number of snaps of himself lounging in very comfortable looking beds on board that aircraft.

