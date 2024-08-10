Letsile Tebogo from Botswana made his country proud, and South Africans could not help but join in all the festivities

The athlete from Botswana, Letsile Tebogo, won a gold medal, and some South Africans celebrated it as their own

The way South Africans reacted to the foreign athlete was compared to how they treated Chidimma Adesthina, who is half-Nigerian

Letsile Tebogo became a golden boy at the Olympics in the 200m men's race. The athlete from Botswana made his country and the entire continent proud.

Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo won gold at the Olympics, and South Africa celebrated him after the Chidimma Adetshina Miss SA controversy. Image: Simon Maina / Getty Images / @chichi_vanessa / Instagram

Many South Africans flooded social media to celebrate Letsile Tebogo. Amid the hype, some discussed how the public has received Letsile Tebogo compared to Chidimma Adetshina.

SA celebrates Letsile Tebogo over Chidimma Adetshina.

Many South Africans felt that the gold medal won by Letsile Tebogo was as good as South Africa's. Some people criticized items for celebrating that Olympian while rejecting Chidimma, who grew up in South Africa.

What you need to know about Chidimma Adetshina

Chiddima Adetshina's nationality was questioned after it surfaced that she is the child of a Nigerian father and half-South African mother.

Miss SA organisation poured cold water on rumours about Chidimma Adetshina not being truly South African.

Multiple South African celebrities defended Chidimma amid the uproar about her nationality while running for Miss SA

The Miss SA finalist withdrew from the beauty pageant after Home Affairs made a statement indicating that Chiddimma's mother may have committed identity theft.

SA raves about LestileTebogo

Peeps were delighted about Tebogo's win, and many said his win was for Africa. Many South Africans argued that Batswana are not migrating to the country en masse,

@tu_mi03 commented:

"We are all Batswana today."

PhilaJMadonda said:

"Congratulations 🎊 Tebza 🇧🇼, we are happy for you and your beautiful nation - from South Africa."

@LordPiccoloSA joked:

"South Africans going to home affairs to rectify all this, congratulations to Tebza."

@wiselissa applauded:

"On behalf of all South Africans we are proud."

@LopangAlamu gushed:

"So proud of Tebogo! Releboga Bathong our neighbours."

@Axolile_Roro argued:

"Tebogo can speak his mother tongue and half of South Africa will understand. Can’t say the same about Chichi and her 23 years."

@MbazoMamba explained:

"Botswana celebrated Zozibini Tunzi as their own and we are native BaTswana in SA that need no citizenship paper to relate, we're biologically one people and no fight can defy lineage."

DJ Fresh cheers as Letsile Tebogo wins Men's 200m Final

Briefly News previously reported that Botswana sprinter Letsile Tebogo made the whole of Africa proud by breaking the record at the 2024 Olympic Men's 200m Final.

Social media has been buzzing since the news of sprinter Letsile Tebogo becoming the new Olympic champion over the 200m in Paris, France, circulated online.

Recently, the South African DJ and podcaster DJ Fresh celebrated the Botswana racer as he finished first and became the first African man to win the 200m final on Thursday, 8 August 2024.

