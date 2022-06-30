The hosts of some of South Africa's favourite radio shows are an important part of all our long road trips. From Mac G to Anele Mdoda, these stars of the airwaves keep us entertained every minute of the day. Briefly News shines a spotlight on the careers of these influential radio personalities.

Mac G

Macgyver 'Mac G' Mukwevho is arguably South Africa's favourite podcast host at the moment. The former radio host and house DJ turned the industry on its head with the debut of his popular podcast series, Podcast and Chill with Mac G back in 2018.

With interesting conversations and a diverse cast of guests including singer Ari Lennox, legendary actor Dr John Kani and even controversial rapper Jub Jub, the radio host has dazzled Mzansi with his ability to ask the real saucy questions.

Early Career

Mac G got his start in the media business as a child presenter on eTV's popular youth programme, Craze-e. Things only got better for the young and talented MC who moved on to work at YFM, one of Gauteng's most popular radio stations. Weekends and graveyard shifts were no deterent for the future star who was eventually promoted to a more prominent position as the stations breakfast show host.

Getting Fired: Things get heated at work

Opening up about why he eventually got fired from YFM on his podcast, TimesLive reports that Mac G got distracted with a pretty lady nearby.

Expalining the slip up, Mac G said he'd invited his crush to the studio one night. Unfortunatley, she was playing hard to get:

"I do my show, I do the first link then we go outside. I thought I cued up the show so I've got like 30 minutes. I'm out there working my magic. Ah dog within an hour or so I lost track of time because she was playing hard to get. I got so many calls saying 'You have been off fair since your last link'," he hilariously dished.

In 2010, Mac G hit a major career milestone and landed his spot as a host on 947. He was eventually also fired from this station after about 6 years.

Anele Mdoda

Anele Mdoda is yet another big name whose worked at the popular Primedia radio station, 947. Since starting her career as a campus radio host at the University of Pretoria, the talented presenter has gone on to host her own daytime TV show, Real Talk with Anele and has even represented South Africa at the 2019 Oscars.

In 2004 Anele was fresh out of University but, having worked on campus radio, managed to land her first on-air gig at Highveld FM. In a true move of solidarity and friendship, Anele suggested her former co-host AT Tuks FM, Grant Nash be brought onto to the show.

The pair had built an undeniable chemsitry over the years and because of this their commercial radio show was an immediate success. The duo was eventually offered a daytime slot on national broadcaster, 5FM and the rest is history.

Recently, IOL reports that the media personality has been taking a little break from her radio career. She's been living it up with her bestie, comedian Trevor Noah in New York City and has been showing her little man Alakhe all the best that life has to offer.

She's expected to make her return to 947 on the 1st of July.

Thomas & Skhumba

These two media powerhouses have been rocking the airwaves together for the last year but Thomas Msengana and Skhumba Hlophe are certified industry vets!

Before forming their dynamic duo in 2021, these two walked intresting paths to their eventual radio stardom. Thomas Msengu dazzled Cape Town audiences on Good Hope FM before eventually getting his big break at YFM in 1997.

He left YFM for Metro FM in 2006 and worked a series of other radio jobs before landing his current gig at Kaya FM.

Marriage to Unathi Nkayi

Thomas and fellow radio icon, former Idols SA judge Unathi Nkayi tied the knot in 2009. But what seemed to be a union of two like-minded souls turned ugly quick when rumours of cheating surfaced in 2017.

According to a court affidavit obtained by Sowetan Live, Unathi had allegedly caught her husband 'sexting' a joburg woman. The publication also claims that the alleged 'other woman' was infact Noluthando Thando Dlalisa, one of the co-hosts on Thomas' Metro FM show.

They divorced shortly after.

Skhumba Hlophe didn't think he'd make it in radio

As the second addition to radio's favourite funny duo, Skumba Hlophe actually had no intention of getting into the media business. The Tembisa born comedian attended university like us regular folk but had his challenges paying for an eductaion.

To get by, the inspiring hustler worked with the SACP for an incredible 13-years, ZAlebs reports. He'd do comedy gigs on the side but did not find real success until 2010 when he was invited to perform at Monwabisi Grootboom’s 99% Xhosa Comedy show.

His jokes were an immediate hit with audiences and just a year later the local funnyman would go on to sellout tickets for his very own comedy specials. After a series of TV show guest-roles and a stint as a presenter for SABC1's comedic talk show Throwback Thursday the talented comic eventually landed his gig at Kaya FM.

