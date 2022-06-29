Infamous local rapper, Molemo 'Jub Jub' Maarohanye celebrated his 42nd birthday on 29 June. Once an aspiring gospel rapper, the young musician quickly made his come-up in the South African music scene. However, multiple abuse allegations and the homicide of four young people have overshadowed his career wins. Briefly News compiled this list of interesting facts about the media personality.

Molemo 'Jub Jub' Maarohanye celebrates his 42nd birthday today.

Source: Getty Images

Jub Jub's upbringing

The aspiring entertainer was born and raised in Orlando East, Soweto. The vibrance of this township upbringing would inspire the songs that The Rare Breed rapper would one day win platinum awards for.

With 4 siblings, a house full of kids definitely meant Jub Jub fought hard to stand out in the crowded family. Not much is known about the Shooting Star hitmakers brothers and sisters but Briefly News can confirm he is the son of controversial businesswoman, Jackie Maarohanye.

As Briefly News previously reported, 'Mama Jackie' was charged with the kidnapping and assault of a young man in Soweto after parading him naked through the streets of Soweto. The influential community leader got off light and had been fined R8000 for her crimes.

He studied in New York

As a child, the young entertainer appeared in many popular TV commercials. Jub Jub had a natural talent for the camera that quickly landed him opportunities both in and out of school.

After completing his primary school education, the Uyajola 9/9 host had big plans for his life and managed to bag a fancy high school scholarship overseas. The musician studied Performing Arts at the La Guardia High School in New York, Zalebs reports.

He completed his high school education in The Big Apple and soon returned home to pursue a music career.

He's one of Mzansi's best-selling rappers

From the very beginning, Jub Jub decided he wanted to go into inspirational gospel-rap music. The performing arts graduate released his first album, titled The Rare Breed in 2006 to critical acclaim. Back in the day, it was the album that all the popular radio and TV stations were playing.

That same year the up-and-coming star was invited to perform his hits at the annual Metro FM Music Awards.

Just two years later the hip-hop pioneer would drop his second studio album, titled My Shine. The 2007 project would solidify Jub Jub's spot in rap stardom selling 150,000 units and going Platinum five times, Ubetoo reports. The collection of songs included hits like Ndikhokhele and Where I'm From.

He's been behind bars for the death of four schoolchildren

A horrific car accident on March 8, 2010 left four Soweto schoolchildren dead. Behind the wheel was Molemo 'Jub Jub' and his co-accused, Themba Tshabalala.

The pair were found guilty of four counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder after two children were also left permanently brain damaged by the accident.

According to eNCA, the rapper had been drag racing near a school in Soweto under the influence of heavy drugs and alcohol when the incident occurred. He was sentenced to 25 years behind bars but only served four years after getting out on parole.

Speaking with the publications, one of the victim's siblings was very distraught by the rapper's release. She said a four-year sentence is not enough:

"I’m extremely disappointed on the laws of this country and how they function due to the fact that most of the family members especially the parents were actually a little bit satisfied with the decision of the twenty year sentence that was granted to them," she said.

Relationships: Dating Kelly Khumalo & Amanda Du Pont

In 2010, singer Kelly Khumalo and the rapper caused a stir as one of Mzansi's popular celebrity couples. The young mom gave birth to their son that same year just before the rapper was sentenced to jail.

Opening up about their rocky relationship in a 2016 interview with MTV Base, the songstress said their romance was not all good:

“Dealing with a partner who [was] going through a very serious case, who was also very abusive, emotionally and physically," she told to TV host.

Amanda Du Pont speaks out too

Unfortunately, similar abuse allegations plagued the rapper's relationship with local media darling, Amanda Du Pont. The Swazi-born actress had the social media streets buzzing after calling her ex-beau out in an Instagram video. She accused Jub Jub of rape and trying to kill her.

This after many derogatory remarks made by the convicted murderer on Mac G's Podcast N Chill.

However, Jub Jub has since apologised to Amanda and reportedly asked for forgiveness for his wrongdoings.

Source: Briefly News