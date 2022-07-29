South African TV personality Jub Jub is getting ready to be on Mzansi's screens on the reality show Uyajola 9/9

Jub Jub has been posting some inspirational quotes all over his social media just before the first episode of Moja Love's Uyajola 9/9

Jub Jub's supporters are often inspired by the presenter's captions, which have become regular on Instagram

Jub Jub is eager to get back on South African TV screens on with Uyajola 9/9. Jub Jub has been advising his fans with wise quotes as preparation for his return to South African TV.

Jub Jub is keeping his supporters engaged with wise words, and many have said quotes are much appreciated. Image: Instagram/@official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

Jub Jub is proud that he is back on screen due to popular demand. Jub Jub maintains a connection with his fans with near-daily wise quotes.

Jub Jub keeps fans excited with daily wisdom

According to ZAlebs, Jub Jub has been signalling his comeback to Moja Love TV with some advice for his followers. Jub Jub's caption told fans that if they are going through a hard time, they must be strong because they are about to level up.

Jub Jub wrote another post where he shows that he is clearly ready to take charge of his life with the caption:

"This chapter is called my turn."

Fans commented how they appreciate Jub Jub's effort with the quotes. Many find his words perfect for what they are going through.

@kalis9681 commented:

"Thanks my black brother one love one nation one world peace ✌ jubs I will tasy strong "

@karishmaseipati commented:

"It's happening to me now thanks for your words."

@kalis9681 commented:

"Words of wisdom thanks jub it's happening to me ryt know but I won't break thanks again "

@cynthianca commented:

"Thanks for the message"

