DJ Zinhle addressed the most recent negative review of Hair Majesty with a formal statement about what went wrong with the order

Beloved musician DJ Zinhle made various promises to her target market and explained how she will improve other products sold by Hair Majesty

Loyal DJ Zinhle fans were happy to see that she took a different approach when responding to complaints about her wig range

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

DJ Zinhle surprised South Africans with her latest answer to an unhappy client. DJ Zinhle made sure that her reputation would stay intact after the second negative feedback about Hair Majesty.

DJ Zinhle responded more formally to the second bedroom you for her wig brand Hair Majesty. Image: Getty Images/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

DJ Zinhle knew exactly what to say now that she has experience with dissatisfied buyers. This time, DJ Zinhle broke down how she'd make sure to stop selling bad hair.

DJ Zinhle promises to do better in Her Majesty public statement

Zinhle shared a public statement from Hair Majesty after getting another recent bad review. In the post, the DJ says that she appreciates all the feedback and is taking steps to make sure that the promises her business makes will always be met. She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"As a business woman, I’m humbled by recent events and want to take this opportunity to inform you that we are taking all feedback seriously."

DJ Zinhle also attached a formal written statement explaining that the company plans to improve its "quality control and will review procedures to ramp up the integrity of the supply chain management practices and customer service." The statement also hints at a project from DJ Zinhle created for women entrepreneurs that will be due for release in September.

Netizens preferred the formally written letter as opposed to how Zinhle responded in the first negative review of Hair Majesty.

@SnerhMabaso commented:

"That’s more like it. Hoping from now on, the weaves will be like those you wear."

@slimgirlsupreme commented:

"This has to be the first statement on twitter that actually makes sense, lol."

@ZiieRadebe commented:

"There we go.This is the proper way to do it, and please stick to your word of improvement and providing quality service. All the best. "

@Nampree commented:

"Well done Zinhle."

@iamkagi_styles commented:

"It would have been also slightly, I mean slightly, important to apologize for the previous fashion of communication."

Boss babe: DJ Zinhle shines bright with her growing business empire & career

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Zinhle is on a mission to build a successful business empire, and she is definitely winning. The star who wears the hats of a DJ, mother, wife and CEO is also inspiring young women that it's possible to have it all.

The reality television star who had her followers jumping with joy when she recently announced that she got married to Murdah Bongz a few months ago has been credited for her ability to focus on the bag while ignoring the noise that often surrounds her name.

Mzansi has been in awe of how DJ Zinhle and her team manages to always come up with new business ideas. The mother of two recently headed to her Instagram to introduce more fashion pieces that were added to her Era by DJ Zinhle brand, and fans can't wait to get their hands on them

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News