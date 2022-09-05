South African radio station Kaya FM has been dominating South African airwaves for nearly three decades

Some of Kaya FM's popular personalities, Dineo Ranaka, Sol Phenduka and more, opened up about how the radio station has influenced their careers

Kaya FM have South Africans in the palm of its hand thanks to its beloved resident DJs who keep fans entertained throughout the week

Kaya FM is home to some of South Africa's most celebrated radio DJs. Dineo Ranaka, DJ Keyez, and Sol Phenduka were among those who expressed how great it is to work at Kaya FM.

Kaya FM has treated its DJs well as they sang the radio station's praises to celebrate 25 years of its existence. Image: Instagram/@solphenduka/@dineoranaka

Source: Instagram

Kaya FM has been going strong for over 20 years. Some of the DJs most experienced at Kaya FM were happy to let the public know how great the radio station is.

Sol Phenduka and other Kaya FM deejays talk about their experience

Sol Phenduka, originally on Podcast and Chill with MacG, has been with Kaya FM for over two months. According to News24, he expressed that working at the radio station is something he looks forward to doing every morning. He said:

“The show is gelling, and the energies are clicking. It’s just been so much fun, waking up every day, especially the first few weeks are under our belt. We are still working on the chemistry and now that is pretty much the only admin of a new show and it's almost out of the way,”

Sol said that the radio station also reminds him of his childhood and that his favourite moments were interviewing Connie Ferguson, Nthati Moshesh and Somizi Mhlongo.

Dieno Ranaka

News 24 reports that Dineo Ranaka has also been at Kaya 959 for over two months. The radio host reflected on how is impressive it is that everything is "high quality and well organised". She said:

“All experiences since I have started on the show have been unique and impactful, on and off air. There’s consistently a good dose of positivity to take away every time.”

DJ Keyez

DJ Keyez has been with Kaya 959 since 2017, when it was still a campus station. Keyez says that Kaya FM has shown much growth in the last five years. He said:

I know a lot of people would love to see themselves where I am, so I am humbled to have lasted this long. It also took me hard work to get here.”

DJ Keyez says that his favourite memory on Kaya FM was doing a shoe campaign with Thomas, Skhumba and Ndumiso.

MaBlerh

MaBlerh looked back on his first day at Kaya FM and said he felt comfortable as soon as he started his job. He said:

“My most memorable time was me joining Kaya and doing my first show. I remember how nervous I was, managing the desk. I felt at home. I had the support and I was encouraged to make the show my own and it’s been beautiful ever since."

Fans of the DJs are constantly showing them love on social media. It is especially true for Sol as he has a strong fan base with supporters of Podcast and Chill, who were ecstatic that he joined Kaya FM.

@remainblack commented:

"I only started listening to Kaya FM in the mornings because of Sol Phenduka."

@mugzido commented:

"My G is DJ Keyez."

justshona_ commented:

"MaBlerh is a whole vibe!"

tinamosoeunyane commented:

"Thank you for brightening up our mornings Dineo and Sol."

truthfullyyours100 commented:

"I absolutely loved your energies Dineo and Sol."

