Scandal! actor Fana Mokoena has showed love to filmmaker and actor Akin Omotoso for doing big things in Hollywood

Fana and The Brave Ones creator used were part of the star-studded cast of Generations back in the days and Akin used to play the role of Khaya Motene

Social media users shared that Fana should have been in Hollywood with Akin by now if he didn't choose politics over his acting career

Fana Mokoena has taken to his timeline to show love to Akin Omotoso. The Scandal! actor applauded the filmmaker for doing big things in Hollywood.

Fana Mokoena showed love to Akin Omotoso for doing big things in Hollywood. Image: @fanamokoena, @akinomotoso

Source: Instagram

Fana and Akin used to act together back in the days of Generations. They were part of the star-studded cast with the likes of Connie Ferguson. Akin used to play the role of Khaya Motene.

Fana Mokoena took to Twitter and posted a pic of The Brave Ones creator. He captioned his post:

"My good friend and brother Akin Omotoso is doing great things in Hollywood. Proud of this man. Salute."

Peeps took to Fana's comment section on the micro-blogging app and shared mixed views to his remarks. Some said he should have also been in Hollywood by now if the didn't choose politics over acting.

@GodfatherMlambo commented:

"You should’ve been there as well getting paid in dollars but you are here in SA as a Twitterist."

@boss_jesu wrote:

"While you are Malema's ice boy."

@DAVID54130563 commented:

"While you're busy bowing down to Julius, doing anything he says."

@transhumancoin_ said:

"You were destined for Hollywood yourself. Politics robbed us of your on-screen talent. You killed ALL your roles!! The corruption series you did with Khabonina ~ I could watch it a million times & still enjoy it!"

@MbebeThando commented:

"One of the greatest in Africa."

@7Tello7 wrote:

"Keep on doing great things Akin, proud of you Bro."

@phindamaqubu said:

"We are all proud of 'Khaya Motene'."

@Luvunoluv added:

"He reminds me of the days of Generations when I used to call you Dr Nose."

Shauwn Mkhize and her family live large in Dubai

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Shauwn Mkhize and her fam served Mzansi family and vacation goals all at the same time. The wealthy businesswoman and her kids, including Andile Mpisane and his wife Tamia, are living large in Dubai.

MaMkhize took to her timeline to post a clip of herself with her family leaving their massive mansion to catch their flight to the United Arab Emirates.

According to TshisaLIVE, the actress took to Instagram and posted a stunning video of herself with her family. She captioned it:

"Family vac. I was mistreated in Congo and then my family said how about lunch in Dubai? The rest is history."

