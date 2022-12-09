AKA has taken to Twitter to inform his fans that he is currently experiencing his happiest period in his life and career

Supa Mega expressed gratitude to his devoted fanbase for always having his back and elevating him and his music

Mega's fans were overjoyed to learn that their favorite artists appreciated all of the time and money they spent streaming and purchasing his music

AKA has revealed to his Twitter followers that he is currently happy and content with his career.

AKA is ending the year on a high note after 'Paradise' and 'Lemons (Lemonade)' dominated the music scene. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Mega did not forget to show gratitude to those who helped him advance in life, namely God and his loyal fanbase. AKA thanked them for making his dreams a reality. AKA wrote on Twitter:

"Awww man. Life is so good right now. I just wanna thank God and the MEGACY for making this a reality. Sh*t is just really really really great right now. "

AKA has come a long way in his career in the last few months. His collaboration with Nasty C in the song Lemons (Lemonade) charted at number one on South African radios, surpassing SETE by K.O.

AKA has also been traveling the world, performing on international stages, all because of his fans' love. On , AKA recently announced that he will be performing in Namibia.

AKA's fans react to the rapper thanking them for his achievements

Some of Mega's fans were overjoyed to learn that their fave appreciates their efforts in molding him into one of the greatest global stars. Others suggested that AKA should concentrate on music and leave the rest to them. MEGACY penned:

@wise30152072 said:

"We thank God for giving you the talent and strength to keep pushing."

@Brianworldwide2 shared:

"Good to hear. Seeing you win makes us Happy. Continue doing well "

@danny_mokoena posted:

"Just take care of the music and we will assist in taking care of you. It's that simple. Love."

@Liya_Bukwa replied:

"We thank you for always being you"

@BubbleBlueBabe commented:

"We are happy you are in a good place ❤️❤️❤️"

@Realtnice wrote:

"Enjoy the victory lap mega u deserve it!!"

@Hon_JustJason also said:

"We ride until the wheels fall off #MassCountry"

@Msentiii_ also shared:

"You're in your prime, GOAT "

@NetsoSimiya added:

"We expect more great hits next year. Long live "

