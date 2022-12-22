Cassper Nyovest has expressed his excitement at finally facing Big Zulu in 2023, following his hilarious fight with Priddy Ugly

The date has not been confirmed, but credible sources say Mufasa is eager to get into the ring with Nkabi

The reports come shortly after the Doc Shebeleza rapper expressed his desire on Twitter to bring American boxing legend Floyd Mayweather to South Africa

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Cassper Nyovest can't wait for 2023 to arrive because that's when he'll finally face Big Zulu.

Cassper Nyovest has big plans for his 2023 boxing match with Big Zulu. Image: @casspernyovest and @bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

The fight has been eagerly anticipated not only by Mufasa, but by everyone in Mzansi whose interest has been piqued by Cass' previous fights.

The Put Your Hands Up hitmaker's most recent boxing match was against Priddy Ugly, and it was a hilarious spectacle.

Videos of Priddy being knocked out and defeated in the first round went viral. The clips also boosted Mufasa's confidence, which he used to call out other opponents, including Big Zulu.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Finally, Mufasa will face Nkabi in 2023, reported TshisaLIVE. The exact date is yet to be announced.

“Every day I think about it. It's a challenging fight but it's time I challenged myself. I think fighting guys that are my size will look rigged, so I want to take on someone who is big and people are scared of ... but I’m going to knock him out.”

Cassper Nyovest plans to host boxing legend Floyd Mayweather

There is no denying that Mufasa is completely dominating the boxing scene. Not only does the rapper want to fight big Mzansi celebs, but he also wants to fight professionals.

The rapper recently stated on his Twitter page that bringing Floyd Mayweather to Mzansi would be historic for the South African boxing industry.

"I’m gonna bring Floyd Mayweather to South Africa one day. I just need the right sponsors. It would be great for our boxing," wrote Cassper.

Peeps' reactions to Cass' dream were mixed. Some internet users saw the rapper's vision, while others claimed Mufasa destroyed boxing. Peeps wrote:

@khazamula_mnisi said:

"You initiated a match against Big Zulu then ran away and never stood up to your words, now you think you can get a match against Mayweather really your thoughts are dangerous."

@komani_dhlamini shared:

"Celebrity boxing has ruined this great sport. It does nothing but propels celebrities to boxing careers. The real boxers, who train, who die for the sport become undercards to a bunch of celebrities parading like they are "helping"

@ThomasKagisho replied:

"Phillip Ndou fought Mayweather and he was never the same person o sa tsaya chance."

@AngelicTwin_ wrote:

"If anyone can do it, it's you Cassper. You know they going to doubt you until you do it. They'll say you are arrogant."

@MamaAtli1 reacted:

"Speak to Touch he will connect you to the right channel to bring Floyd Mayweather here king. May your dream come true."

@Morawamonna added:

"Mo zame sponsors will come after."

Big Zulu continues training hard for a boxing match with Cassper Nyovest, and shares 2 snaps exercising outdoors

In another story, Briefly News reported that Big Zulu was getting ready for his boxing match with Cassper.

Big Zulu is still hopeful that one day the boxing match between him and Cassper will happen as he continues training for the unconfirmed fight. Cassper Nyovest made it clear that there will be a fight between him and Big Zulu after he knocked out another rapper Priddy Ugly in his latest boxing match.

The iMali Eningi hitmaker took to his social media platforms and shared two pics of himself exercising outdoors in a scorching heat and many believe he'll win the fight.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News