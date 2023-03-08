YoungstaCPT raised an essential question about Kiernan "AKA" Forbes' gruesome murder that happened in Durban in February 2023

The rapper wanted to know why Supa Mega's killers were still roaming the streets with no signs of a potential arrest

South Africans said it's because the people in authority are incompetent and have no respect for the dead

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

AKA's friend and rapper YoungstaCPT is still struggling to come to terms with the Fela in Versace hitmaker's death. Supa Mega was gunned down on February 10, 2023, on Durban's Florida Road, and the killers haven't been caught.

YoungstaCPT is still struggling with accepting AKA's brutal murder. Image: @akaworldwide and @youngstacpt

Source: Instagram

Taking to Twitter, the 1000 Mistakes rapper questioned how AKA's murderers got away, even though there's CCTV footage of the brutal killing.

"How we let them kill AKA in front of us, like he was just another coloured bra? This Naaiers is mos taking us for a poes!"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mzansi says police aren't putting enough work into catching AKA's killers

Peeps reacted to YoungstaCPT's post by calling out the South African Police Services (SAPS).

@justme_Miguel said:

"What do you expect to happen when the authorities are the criminals?"

@Handpickedit shared:

"Like its viral but the authorities are doing absolute nothing."

@LEESON10 posted:

"The fact that there's still no arrest is a bigger joke."

@PhetoSnr replied:

"The world is broken, Bro."

@RossR_Dal commented:

"Our people have no respect for human life."

@celestialkt also said:

"He must be avenged!"

@Spijo_Pa added:

"There's useless cops like Bheki Cele."

YoungstaCPT claims if AKA were shot dead in Cape Town, the murderers would have been locked up

Briefly News reported that after AKA died, Youngsta tweeted that if Mega had been killed in Cape Town, the killers would have been arrested on the night of the shooting.

However, the post was not well received by Durbanites. Peeps said Cape Town is not the paradise YoungstaCPT claims it to be because the crime rate in the city, particularly in townships, is high.

The recent update on AKA's murder case

Speaking to the media at the beginning of the week, Minister of Police Bheki Cele said the police officers in charge of the high-profile case are working hard to catch the killers.

“Maybe (there are) things I am not meant to say. But one of them (that I) can say, we have collected many cell phones that were working, download and all that kind of thing, trying to patch and knit things together. That is the last I received yesterday (Monday, March 6, 2023)," reported ZAlebs.

Rapper YoungstaCPT finally breaks his silence following AKA's death, Mzansi urges him to release song

In related news, Briefly News reported that social media was awash with heartwarming tributes from AKA's fans, family and industry colleagues following his untimely death.

For some celebs, the death hit so hard that it took a while to react. YoungstaCPT, known as the Fela In Versace hitmaker's close friend, broke his silence in a Twitter post.

The rapper didn't say much - he posted a picture of a saluting emoji with tears flowing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News