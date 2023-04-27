Muvhango star Hangwani Ramakuwela, better known as Mulalo, revealed that he was celebrating his birthday on 7 April

Hangwani marked the day by posting a magnetic photo on Twitter, and many people rushed to the comments

Viewers of the SABC2 soapie showered Ramakuwela with love and good wishes on his special day

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Muvhango actor Hangwani Ramakuwela recently celebrated his birthday on social media.

'Muvhango' actor Hangwani Ramakuwela, popularly known as Mulalo Mukwevho, celebrated his birthday on 27 April. Image: @sydneyramakuwela

Source: Instagram

According to Style You 7, Hangwani was born on 27 April, 1989, making him 34 years old in 2023. The actor is widely known for his role as Mulalo on Muvhango alongside notable thespians like Gabriel Temudzani.

Muvhango star Hangwani Ramakuwela announces his birthday

Ramakuwela celebrated his birthday on Twitter by uploading a photo and announcing in the caption that he is enjoying his birthday.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"Happy birthday to me. Grateful for life "

Mzansi celebrates Muvhango's Hangwani "Mulalo" Ramakuwela's birthday

Hangwani has kept Mzansi families entertained on SABC2's weekday 9 pm slot for the past decade, which is why many people flooded his comments when he celebrated his birthday.

@Octaviavee2 said:

"Happy birthday Motho wanga "

@Mngomet1Mbikiza shared:

"May this day bring you happiness, endless joy and peace. Happy birthday ⛄"

@Christi41640303 posted:

"Happy birthday my favourite person. May you be blessed more and more."

@SILIKA189892791 replied:

"Happy birthday to you. May you have a fruitful and productive year."

@jozburg96 commented:

"My favourite actor, Mr Mulalo God bless you king ❤️❤️❤️"

@HendriccahM also said:

"Best wishes to you "

@1632TheDonJamz added:

"Happy birthday to you. Enjoy your day."

Big Zulu celebrates 37th birthday

Another Mzansi star who recently celebrated their birthday was Big Zulu. Nkabi turned 37 years old on 7 April 2023.

Briefly News reported that the Umbayimbayi hitmaker also took to Twitter to mark the special day with his fans, who have taken his career to new heights. Inkabi Zezwe group member shared a post counting his blessing and giving gratitude to God and his family.

Many people flooded the comments section to shower their fave with love, making him feel special.

RHOD star LaConco celebrates baby daddy Jacob Zuma and her son Sakha’s birthday with an emotional tribute

In similar news, Briefly News reported that reality TV star Nonkanyiso "LaConco" Conco penned a sweet message to mark her son Sakhaumuzi Zuma and her ex-fiancé former president Jacob Zuma's birthdays.

According to TimesLIVE, LaConco took to her timeline to share a picture of the former president holding his youngest son Sakhaumuzi Zuma.

LaConco's fans and industry friends flocked to her post's comments section to help her celebrate Sakha and Zuma.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News