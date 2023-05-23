Kelly Khumalo is still making major strides in her life and career despite her name being marred with controversy

The star always goes into the spotlight and charts Twitter trends and headlines every time the Senzo Meyiwa trial resumes

The mother of three has ignored all the noise surrounding her name and focusing on her growing brand

Kelly Khumalo is always in the media for the wrong reasons when the Senzo Meyiwa trial is ongoing. Social media users are always bashing her and calling for her arrest.

The singer who recently welcomed her third baby has mastered the art of ignoring the hate and focusing on growing her career.

Kelly Khumalo shares stunning picture from her magazine cover amid the Senzo Meyiwa trial

Kelly Khumalo's name will always be associated with the Senzo Meyiwa trial because of the relationship she had with the late soccer star.

The Bazokhuluma singer's name has been in the media a lot lately after her sister Zandie Khumalo's controversial testimony in the trial. Although many are still calling for Kelly's arrest, the star has remained focused on her brand.

Taking to her Instagram page recently, Kelly Khumalo revealed that she was on the cover of Front Page magazine. Khumalo looked like a dream in an artistic outfit. The caption read:

"Building a brand as unshakeable as Kelly Khumalo’s takes grit. Courage to believe in the gift that one possesses and the stubbornness to push through the noise. And while many have crumbled under the numerous pressures that the industry presents, Kelly Khumalo seems to be rising above it all."

Kelly Khumalo hailed for her resilience after gracing to magazine amid the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Social media users can't believe how Kelly Khumalo manages to keep her life together amid all the Senzo Meyiwa trial drama.

@likwanetha said:

"Your resilience is so inspirational! You are God-sent! And that's an understatement!! I stan! ."

@makhosazana_khosie commented:

"MaKhumalo stay strong Mami❤️much love...hugs and kisses."

@mazetncube added:

"Love you no matter what i can't judge you while I have my own sins❤️ One thing for sure you and your sister are talented and no one can take that away from you ladies"

@sentiagobhengu noted:

"So wish everything can be just overand continue gracing us with your voice... Hopefully, please stay strong and also do it for your children ❤️much love."

@nelly_sjnewu wrote:

"Khuphuka sisi wam you're giving us the courage to keep on pushing ❤️ yes you're a living testimony and may the amazing God & your Ancestors continue blessing you more & more ❤️."

