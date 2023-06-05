South African rapper Okmalumkoolkat paid tribute to his late grandmother in a heartfelt Instagram post

He acknowledged the special bond between a grandmother and her grandchild

Okmalumkoolkat expressed gratitude for his grandmother's support and generosity, including funding his first trip to Johannesburg with her pension money

Okmalumkoolkat mourned his grandmother in a sweet message on his Insta. Images: @okmalumkoolkat

Source: Instagram

South African rapper Okmalumkoolkat has paid tribute to his late grandmother in a heartwarming Instagram post.

Okmalumkoolkate penned a sweet message in tribute to his last grandmother

According to TimesLIVE, the rapper acknowledged the undeniable connection between a grandmother and her grandchild.

In the heartfelt post, the rapper mourned the recent loss of his grandmother and celebrated the impact she had on his life. Sharing moments from their time together on her 95th birthday, Okmalumkoolkat expressed gratitude for her support and generosity, including funding his first trip to Johannesburg with her pension money.

He concluded the tribute with a heartfelt farewell, wishing his beloved grandmother to rest in peace.

Okmalumkoolkat wrote:

"Rest up easy Gogo Original®️ you lived long and well, 5 years short of a century but still was still such a joy to be with. Your life story is and always will be inspirational to me. You did so much for my Olady even though you were uMamkhulu to her, even my first trip to Jozi was funded by your pension money and I will never forget that. Ulale kahle sthandwa sami ️"

Mzansi sent their support to Okmalumkoolkat and his family

Fans loved Malum's post and his bond with his gogo, and sent in messages of support to the rapper:

@nolwazimbongwe said:

"Sending my deepest Condolences to you and the family ❤️"

@thibos_kwefa said:

"Condolences my bro ❤️"

@musiholiq_nuz said:

"❤️❤️ ilale kahle intombi endala."

@dondelicious_ said:

"My deepest condolences to you and the family Don Katnatras."

@mondemhlongo said:

"Phephisa Bro "

@uyathandwagidigidi said:

"bong'umalule ne salukazi" ❤️

@enrrico_somawhat said:

"RIP Ma’GoGo Original ️"

