Lamiez Holworthy and her hubby Khuli Chana reportedly welcomed their baby in March 2023 but announced in April

The famous couple kept Mzansi updated throughout their pregnancy and even after giving birth to baby Leano Zion

Briefly News has compiled all the cute moments between Lamiez Holworthy, Khuli Chana, and Leano that had Mzansi gushing

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana shared adorable moments between them and their son Leano Zion. @lamiez_holworthy

Source: Instagram

It's only been a few months since Lamiez gave birth to her son Leano Zion in March 2023, yet there's a lot of online content about her little family.

Whether it's charming images or her displeasure with her life as a working mom, the celebrity never hesitates to share her new mommy experience with her followers.

Briefly News has compiled all those moments that had Mzansi grinning with happiness or offering messages of support to Lamiez.

1. Khuli Chana shares a first glimpse at their baby

Lamiez and her hubby Khuli Chana had everyone speculating whether they welcomed their son or not at the beginning of April.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Even though the couple shared almost everything about their pregnancy, there were some details they kept hush but never hesitated to drop hints.

In an Instagram post, Khuli had Mzansi jumping for joy when he announced their baby was already one month old. The Tswaa Daar rapper dropped a snap showing mommy Lamiez lovingly embracing their son.

2. DJ Lamiez Holworthy shares her baby's name in a heartwarming video

Lamiez first referred to her baby as Pumpkin, leaving her fans with more curiosity about the newborn's name.

However, after some speculation from her followers, the Metro FM star shared her birth video. The viral video showed many adorable moments, such as the baby's Mickey Mouse-themed bedroom and the moment they heard their baby scream for the first time.

In the caption, Lamiez revealed her baby's name and how much he means to her.

"This little guy really is my biggest blessing to date. My biggest flex!!! And just like that, I met the biggest part of me. My son Leano-Laone Zion Morule, and nothing and no one else mattered."

3. Lamiez Holworthy rocks adorable matching outfits with her son Leano Zion

After giving birth to Leano, it appeared like the new mom couldn't wait to be mommy and son goals.

According to ZAlebs, the doting new mom had Mzansi gushing when she posted images of herself and her bundle of joy wearing matching clothing. They even spotted similar Nike sneakers, which Lamiez cutely boasted about on Instagram.

4. DJ Lamiez Holworthy drops four snaps showing a flat tummy

Shortly after giving birth, Lamiez Holworthy blessed her followers with new mommy online content.

On Instagram, Lamiez posted four images of herself wearing pants that hung below her waist. She paired the trousers with a black bodysuit, emphasising her hourglass figure.

Lamiez dropped the snaps two months after giving birth, leaving many women envious of how quickly her body bounced back.

5. Lamiez Holworthy feeling new mom guilt after returning to work

The new mama shared her parenting problems with her admirers.

She announced online that she had returned to work full-time and was experiencing new mom guilt. Lamiez stated that leaving Leano behind whenever she must go to work hurts her.

However, despite her guilt, Leano is the driving force behind her will to work hard.

"And now? Now that I have this newly found purpose,drive and hunger- I cannot wait to go even harder and still balance being a wife,a mother,a daughter,sister,friend and all the other hats that I wear but most importantly? Still being able to be MYSELF."

Check out Lamiez's post below:

Lamiez Holworthy says she wants to document her son Leano Zion’s every milestone in a sweet post

In related news, Briefly News reported that Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana welcomed their first baby a few months ago.

DJ Lamiez Holworthy vowed to take time off her busy schedule to ensure she documents her son's milestones and celebrations. According to TimesLIVE, the doting mom took to her Instagram stories to explain why she planned to document Leano's life.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News