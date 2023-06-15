Jay-Z shocked Mzansi when Twitter user @ChrisExcel102 revealed that he only follows one person on Twitter

Chris shared a screenshot and shared that the person the Young Forever hitmaker follows is a Mzansi man with social media handle @VusiMaxatshwa1

Peeps were shocked and wanted to know what @VusiMaxatshwa1 did for Jay-Z to only follow him on the blue bird app

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Haibo! Jay-Z's following list on Twitter only has one person, and it's a South African person.

Mzansi is shocked that Jay-Z only follows a random Mzansi man on Twitter. Image: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Twitter influencer with over a million followers @ChrisExcel102 revealed on his timeline that the American rapper only follows one person, and it's @VusiMaxatshwa1.

Chris tweeted:

"Zakes Bantwini is only following his wife and Jay Z is only following Mavusana "

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Briefly News checked and can confirm Chris Excel's screenshots aren't fake.

Mzansi shocked that Jay-Z only follows a random South African man on Twitter

As expected, Chris' tweet did numbers online, and peeps flocked to the comments section. Peeps couldn't understand why the rap legend only deemed a random Mzansi man worthy of being in his 'following' list.

Netizens wanted to know who @VusiMaxatshwa1 is and what good deed he did for Jay-Z to follow him.

@kurisani_m said:

"Mavusana does not even follow Jay-Z."

@lekgoathi_mash shared:

"I remember this time in 2020 or 2019 when he only followed this South African lady. South Africans have a special place in his heart."

@sizwe_ntlangula posted:

"Mavusana is the GOAT. He's not even verified "

@DamaneLubabalo replied:

"What's special about him?"

@ThandoLuka commented:

"Who is Mavusana kanti? What did he do for Jay-Z to follow him?"

@Denis_the_logic wrote:

"But, I can't even get a follow from @MakhadziSA"

Chris Brown shows love to a South African schoolgirl

Jay-Z isn't the only international celebrity that has shown love to random Mzansi people.

ZAlebs reported that Chris Brown stunned Mzansi when he shared a video of a South African school girl singing Big Zulu's hit song Ubaba Ulala Nami.

Breezy shared the clip on his Instagram page with 141 million followers and complimented the bundle of joy's talent.

Other stars who have shown an interest in SA are Drake and Kelly Rowland. They stated that they are obsessed with Uncle Waffles' amazing talent.

Kelly Rowland in awe of Uncle Waffles’ talent, former Destiny’s Child star claims she’s been a fan for one year

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Uncle Waffles keeps putting Mzansi on the map with her talent, as many global stars praised her DJing skills.

According to TshisaLIVE, former Destiny's Child member Kelly Rowland talked proudly about Uncle Waffles.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News