South Africans have weighed in on a video clip of Sonia Booth getting her groove on at the dance floor

The former model and entrepreneur had Mzansi shaken after the clip went viral as she was dancing at the launch of her Marula Cheesecake liqueur

Sonia turned lemons into lemonade as she turned her cheesecake expose into a lucrative business

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The launch of her Marula Cheesecake was successful, so Sonia busted a few moves on the dancefloor. Image: @soniabooth

Source: Instagram

An inspirational tale of turning lemons into lemonade — cheese into cheesecake rather.

Sonia Booth turned the cheating cheesecake scandal into a lucrative business for her, so she has much to celebrate.

Musa Khawula shares video clip of Sonia busting it down on the dancefloor

Controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shared a clip of Sonia Booth dancing at the successful launch of her marula cheesecake liqueur.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mzansi has their say on the clip where Booth dances like there is no tomorrow

@bozzie_t said:

"I saw this yesterday and just thought it’s just those ones you find at a tavern at 3:30 ambut it's you Sonia."

@bozzie_t said

"Post-divorce epic fail"

@Sli_Simelane said:

"Some people will drag her, forgetting she is a human and not just Sonia Booth plus she deserves to have fun the way she sees fit after all she’s been thru.

@Nolwazii_K said:

"Mina this made me smile."

@Jus_Jwaray said:

"The Kasi in her is back."

Sonia had a successful Marula Cheesecake liqueur launch in her hometown in Pimville

The launch of her liqueur took place at her birthplace in Pimville, Soweto, on June 16.

The location and date meant so much to her. According to Sunday World, June 16 marked an important day, Youth Day, and her mother was part of the young people who protested.

She served an array of cocktails to her guests and took many pictures.

Sonia Booth starts a cheesecake company that sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic ice cream

Briefly News previously reported that Sonia Booth created a Marula Cheesecake passionfruit ice cream business.

She had received a lot of support from her followers, and some placed orders from various parts of the country.

Because we are in the winter season and load shedding inconvenienced the country, she decided to create a liqueur instead.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News