Zandie Khumalo has finally received a response from the Presidency, but it wasn't one she had anticipated

The singer wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa and the chief justice asking them to make Senzo Meyiwa's murder case a priority

In response, Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Zandie was ill-advised and had to write to the court instead

Zandie Khumalo has received a response from the President of South Africa, but it was not one she anticipated.

The Ikhwela singer wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa and the chief justice asking them to make Senzo Meyiwa's murder case a priority.

The President finally responds to Zandie Khumalo's open letter regarding Senzo Meyiwa's court case

According to Kaya 959, President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Zandie was not supposed to write to the office.

“The Presidency does not manage nor direct court operations, and neither does it comment on matters before the courts. She is ill-advised in even writing to the President."

He said she should have written an application at the court handling Senzo Meyiwa's murder case.

"If she has concerns regarding a matter that is before the court, she must make her application at the same court."

The publication further reports that the public should be better informed about the the President had power over, and what he does not.

"It’s important that individuals seeking to engage the office of the President, or the President himself, familiarise themselves with the functions and powers of the President as they are provided for in the Constitution.”

Zandie asks Ramaphosa to intervene in Senzo Meyiwa's murder case that has been dragging on for so long

Zandie wrote an open letter to the President advising him to appoint a new legal team to prioritise Senzo's case.

She said the case has been dragging on for a long time, and the goalie who died eight years ago has yet to receive justice.

“It is in the best interest of the country at large that the case is prioritised and fast-tracked. It has been eight years Mr President and no one can say they don’t have enough evidence, all critical and required evidence has been collected and been analysed, so let the court run its course uninterrupted, and it is about time.”

She also shared the letter on Instagram.

Senzo Meyiwa's murder case to start from scratch

In a previous report from Briefly News, Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial could start from scratch after President Ramaphosa appointed Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng as Judge Maumela was suspended.

Maumela was suspended because he took too long to come to a judgement.

