The successful Durban-based group, Big Nuz, is rumoured to be making a comeback following its lengthy hiatus

The Kwaito group started as a trio with Mampintsha and R-Mashesha, who are now late, the remaining member, Danger, will be reviving it

The new members of the group are now Durban artists DJ Tira and Bhar, who remain mum about the major news but will announce when the time is right

Big Nuz fans will be excited to learn that the group will return to the music scene with new music.

These are the new faces of Big Nuz, but their history with the group dates back to its inception. Image: @djtira, @dangergevaar, @khanyabhar

Big Nuz is looking to return to its former glory with new music and new faces

A loudmouth told ZiMoja that Big Nuz is currently busy with their album, and it will be dropping in Spring 2023.

Following the sudden passing of the second member of Big Nuz, Mandla 'Mampintsha' Maphumulo, DJ Tira made it a point to call Bhar, real name Sifiso Mshengu, and Danger, to revive the group.

They are, however, keeping this hush-hush, but will announce in due course. This article will be updated once the trio responds to the questions.

The new Big Nuz returns with familiar faces, as Tira and Bhar helped form the group in the early 2000s

Forming the new Big Nuz are two of the artists who helped form the trio, DJ Tira and Bhar.

The Kwaito trio blew up the airways with their summer hits such as Mlilo and Serious.

After the first member R-Mashesha, passed away in 2015, Mampintsha and Danger continued doing their thing.

The second member, Shimora, passed away in December 2022, leaving just Danger as the group's only member.

The new group had their most recent performance at the Miss Cetshwayo beauty pageant in Richards Bay.

Tira assured Babes Wodumo that he will not abandon her, calls for her return

During Shimora's memorial service, DJ Tira was one of the speakers who said Shimora's legacy must live on.

He also encouraged Babes Wodumo to return to the spotlight.

Babes also pleaded with Tira, Danger and other members of Afrotainment to not abandon her.

DJ Tira slammed by Ngizwe Mchunu for not sticking to his promise to keep Mampintsha's memory alive

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Tira got dragged for filth by Ngizwe Mchunu after he said he was not doing anything to keep Shimaora's memory alive.

Tira had promised his widow Babes Wodumo that he would do everything possible to make sure his name lives on.

