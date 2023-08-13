Sizwe Dhlomo was embroiled in a Twitter beef with the popular Mr Smeg after a Yotuber's "How I met my husband" storytime went viral

Many people had much to say after the woman's story of how she approached dating set Twitter ablaze

Some of the netizens who ended up in a heated debate were Sizwe Dhlomo and Mr Smeg, who exchanged heated tweets

Sizwe Dhlomo thought Mr Smeg should not talk about people's choices in life partners. The radio personality could not hold back when he saw Twitter personality Mr Smeg criticising another man's romantic choices.

Sizwe Dhlomo had savage words for Mr Smeg, who called another man a simp for waiting for his wife, a serial dater. Image: Instagram: sizwedhlomo/michaelbucwa/Getty Images/ David M. Benett

The Twitter post of Sizwe Dhlomo expressing criticism received millions of views. People soon piled on Mr smeg for sharing his two cents.

Sizwe Dhlomo in twar with Mr Smeg

A woman on TikTok and a YouTuber, @zizi_moloko, told people how she met her husband. The lady admitted that it took her five years of dating other people to commit to him. Watch the video below:

This detail did not siSt right with Mr Smeg, who called her husband a simp for waiting. The harsh criticism was ironic to Sizwe, who quote tweeted his statement asking if Mr Smeg, aka Micahel Bucwa didn't date a kettle.

Sizwe Dhlomo and Mr Smeg Twitter beef grows

Sizwe Dhlomo's initial tweet only encouraged others to make fun of Mr Smeg. The radio personality continued to tweet and implied that Mr Smeg was a boy.

South Africans pick between Sizwe Dhlomo and Mr Smeg

Many people were quick to choose who they agreed with. Tweeps had heated clap backs for Mr Smeg by reminding him that he wanted to date Pearl Thusi and "simped" for her. Others agreed with Mr Smeg's initial point that the man who waited for five years was "weak".

@Mamoxn said:

"This from a guy that publicly multi-dates! Men are unreal! Wasn’t he here begging to go on a date with Pearl Thusi? Then that American girl! And dozens more.Or do I have my lines crossed? No way!"

@RichMathebula_ commented:

"Can't blame him though basadi ba nou ha ba shapo (Women are not okay these days)."

@nadia_manjate wrote:

""Sizwe in kitchen making us all lunch today."

@ValentineTrvth was amused:

"Sizwe roasted someone. Nah this gone be a good day."

@AphiweMame joked:

"Oop wake that tea up jkjkjk."

@SlayingGoliath added:

"It all boils down to this."

