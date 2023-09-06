American rapper 50 Cent has run into trouble after a mic-throwing stunt injured a patron on the head

In a circulating video, the Candy Shop star is seen throwing his microphone twice into his crowd during a stage performance

Social media users expressed that violence from superstars should be dealt with harshly, as fans deserve to be safe

Rapper 50 Cent allegedly assaulted a patron when he threw his microphone at the direction of his patrons. Images: Marcus Ingram/Getty Images, Zak Krill/NHLI via Getty Images

American rapper 50 Cent is the latest musician to injure a fan during a fit of rage. This comes after a video shows the musician violently throwing two microphones into the crowd.

Video shows 50 Cent throwing a microphone at patrons

In the footage, the Hate It or Love It rapper gets frustrated with two malfunctioning microphones during a stage performance. He then throws both of them in the direction of his patrons.

Online news source Daily Loud reposted the video and captioned it:

"50 Cent is now a suspect in a battery case after throwing a mic at a woman which hit her in the head at a show."

Watch 50 Cent's outburst posted in the video below:

Tweeps condemn 50 Cent's mic-throwing outburst

His rage met unimpressed social media users. They blasted the ongoing attacks on concert-goers by performers. This is what they said:

@lfcdunc was unimpressed:

"Bro is too old to be doing this."

@bstrat515 suggested:

"He wants to be Cardi B."

@insatiablehart agreed:

"Cardi B influencing these upcoming artists. We all knew they would follow her steps."

@EngOguns added:

"Cardi has started a dangerous trend."

@AjayTweets07 concluded:

"Once a thug, always a thug!"

@jibbyford_ found a solution:

"He should apologize to her and pay her medical bills, case closed."

@EsonasihleM was hopeful:

"Fans can make an end to your career! Yeah neh. Hopefully, it won’t get to the ‘end career’ part though."

Cardi B's mic assault charges dropped

In a related Briefly News story, Bodak Yellow rapper Cardi B's assault charges were dropped due to insufficient evidence.

Two women had come forward, claiming that the musician's microphone hit them after a fit of rage. She had angrily fired back at a fan who threw her with liquid after asking her patrons to throw water at her to cool her off.

Source: Briefly News