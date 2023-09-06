50 Cent's Microphone Malfunction Outburst Injures Female Patron, Netizens Rebuke Him As Video Circulates
- American rapper 50 Cent has run into trouble after a mic-throwing stunt injured a patron on the head
- In a circulating video, the Candy Shop star is seen throwing his microphone twice into his crowd during a stage performance
- Social media users expressed that violence from superstars should be dealt with harshly, as fans deserve to be safe
American rapper 50 Cent is the latest musician to injure a fan during a fit of rage. This comes after a video shows the musician violently throwing two microphones into the crowd.
Video shows 50 Cent throwing a microphone at patrons
In the footage, the Hate It or Love It rapper gets frustrated with two malfunctioning microphones during a stage performance. He then throws both of them in the direction of his patrons.
Online news source Daily Loud reposted the video and captioned it:
"50 Cent is now a suspect in a battery case after throwing a mic at a woman which hit her in the head at a show."
Watch 50 Cent's outburst posted in the video below:
Tweeps condemn 50 Cent's mic-throwing outburst
His rage met unimpressed social media users. They blasted the ongoing attacks on concert-goers by performers. This is what they said:
@lfcdunc was unimpressed:
"Bro is too old to be doing this."
@bstrat515 suggested:
"He wants to be Cardi B."
@insatiablehart agreed:
"Cardi B influencing these upcoming artists. We all knew they would follow her steps."
@EngOguns added:
"Cardi has started a dangerous trend."
@AjayTweets07 concluded:
"Once a thug, always a thug!"
@jibbyford_ found a solution:
"He should apologize to her and pay her medical bills, case closed."
@EsonasihleM was hopeful:
"Fans can make an end to your career! Yeah neh. Hopefully, it won’t get to the ‘end career’ part though."
Cardi B's mic assault charges dropped
In a related Briefly News story, Bodak Yellow rapper Cardi B's assault charges were dropped due to insufficient evidence.
Two women had come forward, claiming that the musician's microphone hit them after a fit of rage. She had angrily fired back at a fan who threw her with liquid after asking her patrons to throw water at her to cool her off.
