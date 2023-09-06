L'vovo recently celebrated his 43rd birthday and went all-out for the festivities

The Kwaito singer hosted a party with close friends and was popping champagne throughout the night, even pouring some on himself

Mzansi wished L'vovo well on his special day while a few judged his birthday shenanigans

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

L'vovo didn't let his recent stroke discourage him from celebrating his 43rd birthday in style. Images: lvovosa

Source: Instagram

Kwaito singer L'vovo celebrated his 43rd birthday with close friends and some bottles of champagne. The Bayang'sukela hitmaker went all-out to celebrate his birthday and Mzansi joined in on the festivities to make him feel special following his recent stroke.

L'vovo celebrates his birthday

L'vovo recently turned 43 and went big to celebrate his special day. The Kwaito singer turned up with his close mates and had champagne bottles popping from every angle.

In a video, L'vovo is seen singing and dancing with his friends while drinking champagne from the bottle. He goes on to pour the Verve Clicquot on himself, intoxicated from the birthday fever.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Happy birthday, Dlula bedlana umfana ongenamona. Majita thank u for ur undying love."

Mzansi shows love to L'vovo

Fans and celebs honoured L'vovo on his special day, sending well wishes to the Next Better Man singer.

L'vovo shared a video of Grammy Award-winner Zakes Bantwini sending a birthday message. The two have maintained a long-standing friendship during which Zakes worked with L'vovo on his first hit song, Bayang'sukela.

babes_wodumo said:

"Happy birthday!"

djtira commented:

"Happy Birthday Mtaka L."

phindilegwala_official responded:

"Happy birthday Ndlovu enamandla."

dj_cndo posted:

"Happy birthday, Derango, inamandla bhuti!!"

lerato_mvelase added:

"Happy birthday."

noxolo_mathula said:

"Happy birthday, bhuti!"

unathimolefe commented:

"Happy birthday, spring baby, that is why usoloko uvuka from everything you go through, you blossom."

tiisetso_thoka responded:

"Happy birthday to you, grootman!"

lungie_lushaba_peyrache posted:

"Happy birthday Gatsheni, ngaze ngahleka ke kodwa, bayakbhunyela!"

njabsthecapableguy added:

"Pure love and joy shared right there. More health, more wealth, Dirango Elina Mandla."

sbhizori commented:

"Happy birthday, Derango!"

A few followers gave L'vovo a bombastic side-eye for his shenanigans, judging him for how he chose to spend his day:

is_feard responded:

"True when they say some men mature very late and some never get matured."

luthulinonhle commented:

"Happy birthday L Vovo mase uhambe uyolala uphumule n take care of urself."

mduduz_khumalo posted:

"Kodwa niyenzani iRazo."

ntenhle_sangweni responded:

"Sekukhulekile kodwa manje for lezinto... A nice quiet dinner with family and friends would be honourable le yona. Happy bday."

neleh_rose asked:

"Wenzan ngampela?"

L'vovo suffers a stroke

In a recent report, Briefly News released the story of L'vovo suffering a stroke in late 2022 and Mzansi's reactions to the incident.

The Kwaito singer has been recovering from the occurrence that sadly took the life of fellow musician, Mampintsha in December 2022. Months following his stroke, the publication revealed a traditional ceremony L'vovo hosted that was said to assist in his healing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News