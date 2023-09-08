Cardi B opened up about her husband, Offset's Michael Jackson tattoo, which is situated on his belly

The rapper said it puts her off when she attempts to do adult stuff with him because the tattoo is staring at her

Netizens found this to be funny, and many gave their opinion on the video clip shared on Instagram

Cardi B has opened up about feeling uncomfortable performing some adult deeds with her husband, Offset, because of his tattoo of Michael Jackson.

Offset has a Michael Jackson tattoo on his belly, and it scares Cardi B off.

Source: Instagram

Cardi B makes uproarious claim regarding Offset's tattoo

The Bongos rapper was a guest on Hot 97's Ebro In the Morning, where she told hosts Ebro Darden, Laura Stylez and Pete Rosenberg about why her husband's tattoo scares her out.

She told the hosts that Offset has a tattoo of Michael Jackson on his belly. Whenever she attempts to do the deed, she gets uncomfortable.

Cardi B reluctantly spoke about the tattoo and how it made her feel. But she continued to say Michael Jackson was just looking at her.

"Every single time that I, you know, like...It just be looking at me."

Watch the video shared on Instagram by Oldmanebro:

Fans react to Cardi's video

Many of the rapper's supporters found this video to be extremely hilarious. Cardi is never one to shy away from divulging more about her private life.

theblakkgenius joked:

"Tattoo be like "beat it, beat it"

celebslovesbardi laughed:

"Cardi must be the funniest person in the world."

diddy8923 gushed:

"That’s why we love her, she has charisma energetic sense of humor."

dazzlebysophiafurs said:

"I love herrrr."

dwaynejay_89 replied:

"She’s so funny."

latrise_black._ added:

"It ain’t no secret Offset is MJ’s biggest fan. He pays tribute to him every award show."

thedutchessofjersey joked:

"She had the MJ flashback and had to speak on it."

sandfordstyle said:

"Some things she could keep to herself."

csoblessd02 said:

"Baby he looooovvveeeMike down bad and I love that for Offset."

Offset pays homage to Michael Jackson at Renaissance tour

The Migos rapper was part of the lineup at Beyonce Knowle's Renaissance World Tour.

Michale Jackson's previous tour suit inspired his outfit, and fans were here for it.

Source: Briefly News