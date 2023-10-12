Psyfo Ngwenya has made significant strides in the South African entertainment industry and is now an executive at Multichoice

He gained fame for his role as Ajax in the soapie Generations and has recently been appointed as Multichoice's Content Operations Senior Manager, which garnered attention on social media

Fans and the public have applauded his impressive career evolution and the remarkable progression in his professional journey

Psyfo Ngwenya has been making silent moves in the South African entertainment industry and fans love that he is winning. The star who has tried acting, singing and many other different gigs is now among the executives at Multichoice.

Psyfo Ngwenya making major moves in the entertainment industry

Social media users recently showered popular media personality Sidwell Sipho Ngwenya, popularly known as Psyfo Ngwenya. The star who has been in the industry for years rose to prominence when he played the role of Ajax on the popular soapie Generations.

Ngwenya's name popped up on social media timelines after entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared a short clip on his Twitter page and revealed that Ngwenya is now Multichoice’s Content Operations Senior Manager. The post read:

"For those asking about speaking vernac on Big Brother. Here is what Sipho Ngwenya , Multichoice’s Content Operations Senior Manager, had to say about why housemates have to speak more English on the show. Isilungu / Sekgowa is important for the licensed format."

Mzansi lauds Psyfo Ngwenya for his hard work

Social media were impressed by Psyfo's new top job. Many admitted that his evolution has been remarkable.

@___Seretse said:

"Psyfo’s evolution has been insane. From rapping to producing music and being a music executive. Acting to being one of the main guys managing content of the biggest broadcaster in the continent. Kudos to him"

@taf_afrika wrote:

"His career progression is something to marvel at"

