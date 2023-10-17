RnB vocalists Boyz II Men have added a new show at SunBet Arena in Pretoria for their South Africa tour

The venue is located in Time Square, and their highly anticipated show will take place on 1 November

This will be their second show in Pretoria, as they have another show scheduled for 2 November at the same venue

The iconic 90s group, Boyz II Men will be embarking on their very exciting South African Tour. Image: @boyziimen

Source: Instagram

RnB group Boyz II Men have added a new date for their South African tour.

Another show added in Pretoria

According to TshisaLIVE, the group have announced a new show that will be taking place at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria at Time Square.

Their much-anticipated show will take place on 1 November, making this their second show for Pretoria.

When they announced their concert dates and venues, they had a show scheduled for 2 November at the same venue.

Boyz II Men still mizes Durban

A lot of Boyz II Men South African fans were not exactly jumping for joy for this tour, because the group mized Durban in KwaZulu-Natal.

Mzansi called out the End Of The Road hitmakers for only having shows in Cape Town, Pretoria and the North West.

With the new show added, more fans might get the chance to see the group in action, but Durban will be left out.

Boyz II Men promise a killer show

The group had postponed their show twice, and the COVID-19 pandemic is partly to blame. When they finally managed to squeeze in Mzansi for their tour, netizens were very thrilled.

A G21 Entertainment representative said:

"Boyz II Men promised their fans a killer live show shortly before the pandemic, and now keeping true to that promise, now that it’s safe to do so. With three shows planned around the country, we look forward to delivering yet another quality production with this multiple award-winning music outfit."

