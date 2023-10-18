Actress Thandeka Dawn King left her fans in awe after she was seen standing under a heavy rainstorm

The star shared a clip that shows her wearing a white doek standing outside on a balcony, unfazed

The Isitha: The Enemy actress also said that she went outside and stood under the rain to meet God, who had visited her

Thandeka Dawn King stunned fans as she faced a heavy rainstorm. Image: @dawnthandeka_king

Source: Instagram

Bathong! Thandeka Dawn King is truly a die-hard. The actress turned social media upside down with the latest content she posted online.

Thandeka King faces a heavy rainstorm, unfazed

Mzansi's most talented actress has been the talk of town several times. The star once trended after she opened up on Instagram about her mission in life.

Thandeka also made headlines when she recently celebrated her 45th birthday in style.

The Isitha: The Enemy star has left many fans and netizens in awe after she was seen online facing a storm unfazed and without fear. The actress shared a video of herself wearing a white doek and cloth over her shoulders paired with a blue skirt, standing outside her balcony.

Thandeka Dawn King shared the video on her Instagram timeline, mentioning that she was to meet God who was visiting. The star captioned the clip:

"Today, God came to visit, and I went to meet him outside. Thank you for the blessing of rain, Mvelinqangi."

Watch the reel here:

Fans react to Thandeka Dawn King's video

Shortly after the actress posted the video, some fans were left stunned, and others were impressed that she performed an ancient ritual. Check out some of the comments below:

milliondollar39 said:

"I don't think its God."

somizi wrote:

"Wow, I did the same thing."

masterq.sa responded:

"That's what I did. I Went outside and stood there."

balekaneklaas replied:

"Take me a video as I go meet God…content will be the death of us. Anyway, still a fan of yours."

zweh3 said:

"Ushaya uNqo weThandeka...kuyajabulisa ukubona abantwana bendlu emnyama beliqonda isiko...Imvula nezimvula isibusiso esifika sizokwenza izifiiso eziphelele kwingaphakathi loMoya ophefumuliswa Umoya ongcwele...Imvula Isipho esidlula zonke izipho zokuphila..."

thimnamjoli wrote:

"A wise man once told me that God is trusting nature to provide for his people; hence, we are to respect it. There's something about the rain multiplied by a sense of peace and healing."

femie.femza2 said:

"Pure cleansing and blessings, directly from the creator. Camagu, love and light."

leratosebetoane said:

"The power of rain is underestimated at times."

