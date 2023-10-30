Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C officially concluded their African Throne tour this past weekend and seem to be closer than ever

However, Mufasa says they weren't always this cool, saying he almost got into a beef with the Hell Naw rapper

Cassper spoke about how a producer was at the centre of what would have been a feud between him and Nasty

Fans were shocked to find out that Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C used the same beat for their songs, almost sparking a feud. Images: Instagram, casspernyovest and Facebook, Nasty C SA

Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C just ended their African Throne tour with a bang. The cherry on top wasn't only that the rappers screened the Rugby World Cup final, it was also the story about their beef. Cassper told fans about how he and Nasty C almost had a feud because a producer sent them the same beat.

They concluded the story by performing their hit songs, Tito Mboweni and NDA.

Cassper Nyovest opens up about almost beefing with Nasty C

Haibo, did you know that Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C weren't seeing eye-to-eye at some point?

Back in 2017, Gemini Major produced a stellar beat that he shared with Family Tree chief, Cassper Nyovest. But it seems Gemini didn't think it would hurt to send the same beat to Nasty C whom he had worked with before.

This was when Tito Mboweni and NDA were released and once both rappers found out, it seems to have caused some tension. Cassper spoke about the clash at the African Throne Tour:

"There was a time me and Nasty almost had beef. One of our friends, a talented producer, sent me this beat and I did a record to it. But he sent him [Nasty C] the same beat."

He went on:

"I don't know if you know this but me and Nasty had two hits on the same beat. Somehow, we didn't end up beefing, and we're standing here together and tonight we're gonna do both songs."

Fans weigh in on Cassper and Nasty C's beef

Hawu, it seems the lyrics from Tito Mboweni and NDA masked the similarity of the beat because not many fans would tell. Now they know:

son_of_fundi said:

"Can’t believe we missed this!"

3steps_sa responded:

"I just realized now and both songs were hits, but I loved Tito Mboweni more!"

msibi_san_el commented:

"I've been a fan way before mara I just found out now!"

evns_mams posted:

"D*mn, I only noticed now!"

philanimbekezelimlangeni added:

"I was today years old when I learned that these two tracks have the same beat!"

tallass_nico said:

"I didn’t NOTICE THIS!"

eddie_mathiba responded:

"Can’t believe I have never noticed this till now!"

A-Reece openly praises Nasty C

In more beef stories, Briefly News caught online reactions to A-Reece praising Nasty C's lyricism in a now-deleted Twitter (X) post.

The rappers' fans and the media have maintained their long-standing beef with comparisons that have had them butting heads for years on end.

Nasty C recently addressed their feud, saying that despite the countless jabs and subliminal messages in their raps, they both don't know how their supposed beef started.

