Hlengiwe Mhlaba has been accused of being a reckless driver after she took to the road in the Eastern Cape province

The gospel star was lambasted with serious allegations from Siyabonga Msomi about causing a car accident

Online users share their thoughts after seeing details regarding Hlengiwe Mhlaba's alleged bad driving

Hlengiwe Mhlaba got in trouble after driving on an Eastern Cape road. The singer Allegedly caused an accident which damaged Siyabonga Msomi's car.

The artist was accused of refusing to take blame for the accident. Hlengiwe spoke out about Soyabonga Msomi's accusations.

Hlengiwe Mhlaba accused of reckless driving

Sunday World reported that a man, Siyabonga Msomi, insists Hlengiwe hit his car while driving. Siya explained that he overtook her because of her bad driving. When he saw a cow on the road, he hit the brakes, and she slammed into him from the back.

Siyabonga explained to Sunday World:

“I blame her for the accident because she did not keep a safe distance between my car and her car.."

Hlengiwe spoke to Sunday World and denied that the accident was her fault. The singer said she gave Siya her contact details so that he could claim from insurance. She said:

"Yes, I bumped into his car but it was his fault. I was driving behind him and [he] suddenly stopped for no reason. There was no cow in front of him, otherwise I’d have seen it. I never shouted at him."

SA discuss Hlengiwe Mhlaba accusations

Some people said they blame South Africa's bad roads for gospel star Hlengiwe's accident. Many said there are always two sides to every story.

Modisane Motaung said:

"She wants miracles fix it."

Scott Harney Msibi wrote:

"But she always sings about God."

Petrus Jantjie added:

"Hlengiwe is wrong."

Monwabisi Mkwemnte Peni joked:

"There are always three sides of the story, your side, her side and the one side from the one reading this."

Monica Leseka commented:

"These potholes and badly damage roads will take angels to hell.S he didn't even sing Aaas! Ohhh ! Aaaa a haaa oh haaa Mhlekazi."

