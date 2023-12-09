Nadia Nakai excitedly shared a picture of her fun night hanging out with Teyana Taylor in Cape Town

The two artists looked thick as thieves decked out in black outfits while posing for the camera

As the festive season kicks in, more international stars are expected to descend on South Africa

Nadia Nakai and Teyana Taylor were spotted at Drama nightclub in Cape Town. Image: @nadianakai and @teyanataylor

During her recent visit to Cape Town, South African rapper Nadia Nakai had a dazzling night out with multi-talented US star Teyana Taylor.

Nadia Nakai links with Teyana Taylor

The two got acquainted at the popular Drama nightclub. Nadia took to her Instagram account to post pictures of the evening and led the slideshow with a snap of her and Teyana.

International stars in South Africa

As the Hey Neighbour festival kicked off on 8 December, Cape Town is buzzing with excitement as more international stars are expected to attend.

British actor Damson Idris has already touched down and is soaking in the beauty of the Mother City.

See the post below:

Nakai's resilience shines

Fans love that Nadia continues to show resilience amid the tragic loss of her boyfriend and renowned rapper AKA. They swooned over the pic of her and Teyana and admired the ladies' beauty in the comments section.

@snowberry_pizza_ mentioned:

"What do you even mean?"

@lelogrimn posted:

"Nothing to see here just two baddies casually hanging out."

@thee_july_hun wrote:

"My two faves in one picture.❤️"

@misskedi1 commented:

"You keep on keeping on mama.❤️Your OKAY."

@_andybae_ asked:

"Ma'am did you know Teyana Taylor is in town?"

@chipotaks added:

"BOSS MOVES. Love @teyanataylor."

Nadia Nakai shares AKA tributes album details

In another story, Briefly News reported that Nadia Nakai is using music to help her heal following her boyfriend AKA's murder in February this year.

The rapper recently revealed that her tribute album to the love of her life is almost complete. It has been ten months since AKA's tragic death, and Nadia Nakai is still struggling to heal. The award-winning rapper said music has been her solace while navigating the pain of losing her better half.

