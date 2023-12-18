Ntsiki Mazwai decided to address the lawsuit pinned on her by Vusi Leeuw

The MOYA presenter debunked the claims of there being a lawsuit, saying Leeuw is mad at how their working relationship ended

Mzansi showed love to Miss Mazwai and encouraged her not to entertain the drama

Ntsiki Mazwai spoke up about her alleged legal drama with Vusi Leeuw, saying none of it was true. Images: Instagram/ miss_ntsiki_mazwai, Twitter/ Real_VusiLeeuw

Ntsiki Mazwai finally addressed her alleged legal drama with her former business partner, Vusi Leeuw. The singer/ podcaster opened up about the legal drama, saying it doesn't exist while revealing why Leeuw may be so sour.

Ntsiki Mazwai opens up about Vusi Leeuw lawsuit

In the days following her drama with Vusi Leeuw, which has been heavily covered in several publications, Ntsiki Mazwai decided to end the drama and tell her side of the story.

The MOYA podcast host opened up about her strained working relationship with Leeuw, saying that she suspects it to be the reason behind his rage.

Ntsiki also revealed that she does not have a lawsuit against her, let alone a defamation case:

"I wasn't going to address this because I didn't think it's an issue for me, but it looks like it is. This guy is going on a media run with my name. There's no defamation case happening against me at the moment whatsoever.

I've never defamed anyone; I've never had a defamation case. This man doing a PR run with my name is somebody I formerly worked with, and it was a bad relationship. I think he feels I shouldn't say it was a bad relationship and that I should keep quiet about how I was treated.

I have the right to freedom of expression, so I'm not going to be bullied and have my other law cases weaponized against me. Otherwise, I'm in a very good space."

Fans show love to Ntsiki Mazwai

Miss Mazwai's loyal supporters rallied to show her love and encouraged her not to entertain the drama:

thongo_lam advised:

"Leave them, sis Ntsiki; they are digging their own holes."

ianjmorris encouraged Ntsiki:

"Keep going, sis. Your reputation is safe."

mphomonatsi said:

"Dogs don't bark at a parked car, you have them under pressure."

azolagwebushe complimented:

"How beautiful you are."

