Durban businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize had people cringing after she and her friends did a TikTok video

They did their rendition of Kamo Mphela's hit song Dalie, and in their video, they are leaving the elevator wearing colourful dresses

Netizens were not impressed by this; many poked fun at it and said it was probably Shauwn Mkhize's idea

Shauwn Mkhize and her friends left Mzansi, cringing with their video. Image: @shauwnmkhize

A light-hearted fun video between Shauwn Mkhize and her gal pals saw them being a topic of discussion on Twitter.

Shauwn Mkhize and friends' TikTok video flops

The Durban businesswoman and socialite Shauwn Mkhize had people cringing after she and her friends did a TikTok video. The ladies who were all dressed to the T were dressed in their gorgeous dresses, and their hairstyles were on point, but just not their dance moves.

Singing Kamo Mphela's hit song Dalie, the ladies are seen leaving the elevator and doing a particular dance.

The video was re-shared by @Jabu_Macdonald who said:

"Mamkhize definitely came up with the idea for this video."

Netizens poke fun at MaMkhize and her friends

Mzansi expressed their dissatisfaction with the video, mocking her and her friends.

@Nonhlanhla_12:

"Lmao and the dresses were her idea."

@jacksinthumule8:

"They had to play along because she’s the one who probably paid for the LV items."

@miss_fine_wine:

"Even the dress code."

@_officialMoss:

"What are they doing? People really do get bored."

@kgotsohopelekau

"I am so speechless. Cringing on their behaviour."

@MaakePheladi:

"Rich people can make you do crazy things, and you can’t speak because they are the breadwinner."

@nomzn_n:

"Being friends with a rich person is the pits. I’m sure no one opposed this idea."

@MazwiZuma:

"I respect nyuku, moola, chelete, mali, machankura, chweba, zaka."

@Nzosakhe:

"And she had them practicing this beforehand."

