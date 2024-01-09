Rapper Jolly B has decided to permanently return to South Africa upon completing his upcoming album

The artist had been living in the United Kingdom for 20 years when his family moved in 2006

In a statement on Instagram, Jolly B said the decision was not easy to make, but he explained that it had to be made

Jolly B lived in the UK for 20 years when his family moved in 2006.

Source: Instagram

Jolly B makes tough decision to return to SA

In a statement he shared on Instagram, Jolly B expressed that he was very contemplative about making this decision. However, he also emphasised the importance of having taken it.

Jolly B said he wants peace of mind and to live in a country where he won't feel like a prisoner.

“I’m going to move back to South Africa for good just to get peace of mind and be system-free, and it’s cool with me to start again.”

Jolly B and family moved in 2006

The rapper was born in Pretoria before his family relocated to the United Kingdom. 20 years later, he expressed the need to be free.

Jolly B is currently working on a new album, and he said he would pack his bags and leave once the album is completed.

“This is a final decision. It’s been hard to make, but I promise, I’m coming home for good. It has been a hard choice. I just want to be system-free. I hate feeling free and still feel like a prisoner to the system.”

His fans are in full support of his decision and have wished him well.

Read the full statement below:

