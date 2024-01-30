The Real Housewives Of Johannesburg Thobekile Mdlalose recently visited her old high school at Durban North

The star shared with Briefly News that she went to Northlands Girls High School and opened up about her spiritual journey to the students

Thobekile hoped to help demystify African spirituality, especially at schools where some learners found themselves having to advance on a spiritual journey

Thobekile Mdlalose talked about her spiritual journey. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

The Real Housewives Of Johannesburg star Thobekile Mdlalose shared with Briefly News that she went to her old high school in Durban North to share with learners about her spiritual journey.

Thobekile demystifies African spirituality at schools

The reality TV star and businesswoman Thobekile Mdlalose recently shared with Briefly News that she can help demystify African spirituality, especially at schools and education institutions where some learners and students find themselves having to advance on a spiritual journey.

Mdlalose recently visited Northlands Girls High School to speak about African spirituality. She also added that she went there in hopes that she could educate them about the gift of healing, how to treat those with “a calling”, and to remove the stigma of those with the gift of healing.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

She said:

"There's a misconception that practices like ubungoma and African spirituality are considered demonic by some, leading to a belief that these gifts should be kept secret for fear of rejection. This notion is absolutely untrue. In reality, these practices are gifts that bring light and prosperity, contributing positively to individuals and communities. It's important to challenge stereotypes and misinformation and instead promote tolerance and acceptance of the diverse beliefs and practices that enrich our shared human experience.

"Indeed, we are not inherently evil or impure. Our purpose is centered around healing rather than destruction. Similar to all aspects of life, there exists a duality — a balance of good and bad, night and day, and forces of both good and evil. It's crucial to recognize this balance and appreciate the positive intent and healing aspects within practices or beliefs that may be misunderstood or misinterpreted."

RHOD: Sorisha Naidoo promises to expose Nonku Williams at the next reunion

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that The Real Housewives of Durban viewers are waiting patiently for Sorisha Naidoo to share Nonku Williams' receipts finally.

The reality TV star had the streets buzzing when she hinted that she was bringing juicy details about Nonku to the reunion.

Source: Briefly News