Mr Brown has changed his tune about Mzansi. The music producer is back in the country after those deportation allegations.

Mr Brown is back in Mzansi, and he expressed that he misses his wife and child. Image: @mrbrownsa

Mr Brown returns to Mzansi.

Open Mic's music producer and artist, Mr Brown, has returned to South Africa after he was allegedly deported by Home Affairs back in May 2023.

According to ZiMoja, the star considers South Africa his second home and is elated to be spending time with his wife and child.

Mr Brown is working on new music

He mentioned he was back home in Zimbabwe to work with other local artists there. He also jumped back to making music as he shared that he has been to the studio with a producer friend of his, making music.

"I wasn't deported. It was a minor issue that has been sorted. I was allowed to come back a long time ago, but I chose to catch up with artists back home."

What you need to know about Mr Brown's deportation scandal

The music producer was deported in May 2023 by Home Affairs because he allegedly failed to renew his work permit.

He had previously stated that he had no intention of returning to the country because he was avoiding the drama between Makhadzi and Open Mic

When asked by Briefly News to clarify these deportation allegations, he debunked them and mentioned that there was a smear campaign against him.

Mr Brown meets son for the first time

In a previous report from Briefly News, following his unpleasant ordeal at the department, Mr Brown had to leave his pregnant girlfriend behind. He was very excited when his wife visited him in Zimbabwe with their newborn son.

Mr Brown was denied access to Mzansi after a gig in Botswana, so he had to be away from his son.

