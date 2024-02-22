Songstress Inga Hina dragged talent manager Bulelwa Nazo to a small claims court and won

Inga Hina demanded payment of R20,000 for some music PR work that Bulelwa had promised to deliver but failed

Bulelwa Nazo, also known for being Big Zulu's baby mama, was accused of defrauding Inga Hina of R40 000

Inga Hina sighed a huge sigh of relief after winning her court case against Bulelwa Nazo. Inga had accused the talent manager, Nazo, of defrauding her after promising to offer services but failed to do so.

Inga Hina accused Bulelwa Nazo of defrauding her. Image: @ingahina, @bulienazo_.

Inga Hina accuses Bulelwa of defrauding her

In November 2023, singer Inga Hina sent a letter of demand to talent manager and publicist Bulelwa Nazo, claiming that she defrauded her.

The Trigger singer alleged that she paid Bulelwa R40 000 to promote her music, but Nazo did not deliver as promised. Inga was fuming, so she stormed into Nazo's workplace and caused a ruckus.

Bulelwa Nazo is also known for being Imali Eningi hitmaker Big Zulu's baby mama.

Inga wins court case

Songstress Inga Hina is beaming after she won the case. According to ZiMoja, Nazo has only a few days to reimburse Inga R20 000, otherwise her "assets will be attached."

Taking to her social media account, Inga expressed relief that the court ruled in her favour.

"So glad I fought. Now that the court ruled that she lied and committed fraud, no more defamation threats please."

Speaking to the news publication, Inga Hina said Bulelwa told multiple lies to rid herself of any faults regarding this dispute.

Bulelwa Nazo's dispute with rapper Gigi Lamayne

This is not the first time Bulelwa had a fallout with an artist, as rapper Gigi Lamayne previously parted ways with her as her manager.

It all started with a rumour created by Musa Khawula, who alleged on a YouTube page Omakhwapheni that Gigi Lamayne was sleeping with Big Zulu, the father of Bulelwa's child.

An insider told ZiMoja: "It was a shock for all of us to hear on the podcast that Gigi had been allegedly sleeping with the rapper. In fact, it is unbelievable. I cannot fathom how she would do such a thing, which makes sense as to why they fell out."

