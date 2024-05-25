Material Don Dada, best known as an influencer, is having a heated face-off with Italian lifestyle brand Rossimoda

Don Dada alleges that Rossimoda exploited his labour while they maintained the opposite happened

Rossimoda responded to claims against them and pointed a finger at Don Dada for trying to ruin their reputation

Don Dada, aka Pitso, is not on good terms with Italian brand Rossimoda. The influencer did some work for them and he was not happy with his experience.

Influencer Don Dada claims an Italian lifestyle brand did not pay what was due to him. Image: @material_dondada

Rossimoda was represented by Peter Lazarou, the founding director of Sole Agents Distribution, who rebutted Don Dada's claims. Don Dada insisted that he was treated unfairly after working for Rossimoda.

Rossimoda and Don Dada clash

According to Sunday World, Don Dada claims that he was paid R1,300 for 13 t-shirts after he promised more money as Rossimoda grew. He also claims that they replaced him with a white designer and they began ignoring his calls.

Rossimoda denies Don Dada's allegations

On the other hand, Peter Lazarou says that they did not have a signature range with the influencer but that they sometimes hired him to assist with designs. Documents showed that in 2017, Don Dada received at least R239,606.66 until 13 June 2020. The R1 300 was included for 13 cycling tops sold in 2017 and other expenses which included a R20,000 music video. They also said that they had a good relationship with Don Dada and didn't feel the need to document all their dealing with him

The brand sent a letter demanding that the influencer should stop claiming that he created Rossimoda and its logo. Don Dada has since refused to take down any posts and is ready to face any legal consequences. He said:

“These people threaten me with legal action but they do not continue because they know the agreements we had. With Rossimoda it was a verbal agreement and this should also be valid. If they fail to understand this then my fans should know I have been exploited. My name was only used to draw them to the brand, yet there is nothing for us."

