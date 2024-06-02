Thembi Seete was spotted hand in hand with Orlando Pirates' Vincent Pule, and their picture made rounds on social media

Musician Thembi Seete's petite frame was the topic of discussion after many noticed how she looked in the picture

Online users could not help but joke about Thembi Seete and Vincent Pule, and the actress joined in on the fun

Thembi Seete had TikTok users buzzing after she was photographed holding hands with Vincent Pule. The stunning actress got involved after she caught wind of people's commentary about her picture with the Orlando Pirates player.

Thembi Seete looked like she was floating in a photo with Vincent Pule, and people were full of jokes. Image: @pule.45 / @thembiseete_.

Netizens joked at Thembi Seete's expense. People pointed out how cute she looked with soccer player Vincent Pule.

Thembi Seete looks extra short with Vincent Pule

Thembi Seete appeared as though she were floating in a picture shared by @jlongoatoane. She was walking hand in hand with Vincent Pule, and their height difference looked comical in a photo. See the pic by clicking here.

SA jokes about Thembi Seete's height

Netizens thought the picture of Thembi "floating" looked hilarious. People made jokes about how tiny she was, and she responded in the comments. Read peeps' comments below:

Thembi Seete said:

"Ha lena peace guys"

Thespian commented:

"If he’s cute like that I would fly for sure, just like Seete."

gorgeousrosenakia.m wrote:

"No dull moment eMzansi, she looks gorgeous even when she’s flying yho. This is funny though."

Tshego gushed:

"She's floating on cloud nine."

Ibespectacled joked:

"Is she floating, gliding or flying?"

Bella’s Creations ~ G.I was amused:

"She’s literally in the air, whoever captured this is effortlessly hilarious."

annie_maka_ complimented Thembi:

"At least she kept it cute."

Thembi Seete praised for her beauty on 47th bday

Briefly News previously reported that Award-winning Mzansi actress Thembi Seete is celebrating another trip around the sun. Social media is abuzz with heartwarming birthday messages from the star's fans and followers.

Social media users have praised former Idols SA judge Thembi Seete for her stunning looks. Fans were shocked to discover that the actress, who doesn't look a day over forty, is celebrating her 47th birthday.

Thembi Seete has been gracing our screens for decades, dating back to the days of the Boom Shaka. The star has also appeared in several productions like Zone 14, Gomora, Idols SA, Kings of Joburg, and recently Adulting.

