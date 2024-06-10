Famous sangoma Gogo Maweni recently showed her husband some love and appreciation on social media

The podcaster shared a heartfelt post thanking her ancestors for blessing her with a man who respects and understands her spiritual calling

Many fans and followers of the Gobela flooded her comment section with heartfelt messages

Gogo Maweni appreciated her loving husband, Sabelo. Image: @dr_maweni

Famous sangoma Gogo Maweni shared a loving and heartfelt post regarding her husband, Sabelo Mgube, on Instagram.

Gogo Maweni expresses her appreciation for her hubby Sabelo

Reality TV star and podcaster Gogo Maweni recently showed love to her husband, Sabelo, on social media. This came after Maweni announced that she and her husband were expecting their first child together.

The star shared a post on her Instagram page, expressing how grateful she is that her ancestors blessed her with a husband who respects and understands her spiritual gift.

Gogo Maweni, whose real name is Lee Ann Mokopo, posted a video of her picking herbs with her hubby, Sabelo, lending a hand and captioned it:

"Appreciation post, my ancestors definitely heard me when I asked for a man that would respect and understand my calling…for that I am grateful @velabahleke_the_king."

See the post below:

Fans shower Maweni with love

Many netizens flooded the star with some heartfelt messages in her comment section. See some of the responses below:

tino_vee4 wrote:

"You are such a hard working woman friend."

_aloraboutique said:

"I love how you guys hold each other down, may God and Ancestors always shield your union, izitha nezimfamona zingangeni."

1pretty_president commented:

"It's every woman's dream we thank God for our brother."

bongie_medium responded:

"Support structure, you are truly blessed gogo."

mom_dee_tee replied:

"Thokoza gogo, I am also happy for you. I love what I see."

Gogo Maweni is expecting twins

In a previous report from Briefly News, reality TV star Gogo Maweni shared that she and her husband, Sabelo Magube, are expecting twins.

Maweni and Magube had undergone the IVF route to conceive their twins. However, the couple opted to keep the news to themselves, which was supposed to be a secret until people saw the bulging baby bump, but she felt she should share.

