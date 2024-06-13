Ofentse Pitse penned a touching message to Kabza De Small after making history with their event

The renowned conductor praised Kabza's work, and for helping host two successful shows that saw Amapiano and an orchestra become one

Fans showed love to the music maestros, where most admired how Kabza takes pictures with women

Ofentse Pitse and Kabza De Small recently made history with their Symphonic Orchestra, and the established conductor celebrated Kabza's skill that helped shape their show.

Ofentse Pitse sings Kabza De Small's praises

In the days following their successful Symphonic Orchestra weekend, fans are still talking about the night Ofentse Pitse and Kabza De Small married Amapiano and the orchestra.

Reflecting on her time working with the Imithandazo hitmaker, Ofentse spoke fondly about Kabza's work ethic and how they both understood the assignment.

Ofentse said Papta wanted to create the setlist from scratch, saying she admired the producer's love and respect for their craft and topped it off with several photos from the event:

"This weekend, we didn’t just give you a show; we gave you our hearts and left it all on the altar.

"@kabelomotha_, you helped create a seat at the table and reminded the world that lento yethu, siy’nikiwe. Thank you for the love and respect, my big brother."

Mzansi shows love to Ofentse Pitse and Kabza De Small

Fans and peers admired the music maestros' chemistry and history-defining events:

eezynkabi said:

"You were amazing! Thank you so much. "

ursula_dlamini admired Ofentse:

"Dreams really do come true; you inspire me. You did it, girl!"

redbullza showed love to the musicians:

"You guys were so amazing! What you did this weekend is beyond what words can explain."

Meanwhile, some netizens touched on Kabza's stance when taking photos with female colleagues:

Boh_Mabula said:

"I really like how Kabza keeps his hands to himself."

uMaster_Sandz pointed out:

"Have y’all noticed how Kabza takes pics with women, his hands are on himself, facing the camera all the time and keeping his distance? Our brothers can learn a thing or two from him."

