K Naomi shows off gorgeous baby's breath flowers for her 33rd birthday: "Heart full of gratitude"
- K Naomi is celebrating another trip around the sun and received some stunning flowers to kick off her birthday
- The media personality showed off her baby's breath bouquet and said she was filled with gratitude for another year
- While followers gathered to gush over her birthday photo dump, others brought up her drama with influencer, Aluta Maqoko
PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!
For her birthday, K Naomi received a stunning baby's breath bouquet, and social media was abuzz as the TV personality celebrated her special day.
K Naomi celebrates her birthday
It's K Naomi's birthday on 28 June, and the renowned TV personality and South African it girl shared a stunning photo dump to highlight some memorable moments leading up to her special day.
Taking to her Twitter (X) page, Mrs Phakathi showed off her gorgeous baby's breath bouquet as she kick-started her birthday weekend.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
On her Instagram page, Naomi shared some of the photos she took throughout her birthday month, from sweet moments with her children to her stunning looks while attending work functions.
She also posted a message on her story to mark her 33rd birthday filled with gratitude:
Mzansi reacts to K Naomi's photos
Netizens showed love to the TV personality and gushed over her cute photo dump:
Baby_Naaaaa said:
"These flowers mixed with tulips and jasmine!"
pulane_madam_rivage_monkhe_ gushed over Naomi:
"Beautiful, mummy, you never disappoint."
pamelabosman wrote:
"Absolutely gorgeous!"
reatwala_ posted:
"I love your beautiful life."
Of course, some netizens were more concerned about the pressing matter at hand, which was K Naomi's allegations against Aluta Maqoko:
peachesrobyn asked:
"Were you eventually sorted out on that matter?"
ashleyskeffers was curious:
"What happened with that girl? Did she give you your money?
Boity_tshivhase asked:
"Did you end up getting that parcel?"
Sinelizwi_ asked:
"Did Aluta pay you?"
Amanda du-Pont celebrates her birthday
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Amanda du-Pont celebrating her birthday.
The former Skeem Saam actress shared stunning pictures from her birthday photoshoot that had fans captivated by her undeniable beauty.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za