K Naomi is celebrating another trip around the sun and received some stunning flowers to kick off her birthday

The media personality showed off her baby's breath bouquet and said she was filled with gratitude for another year

While followers gathered to gush over her birthday photo dump, others brought up her drama with influencer, Aluta Maqoko

K Naomi showed off her stunning bouquet on her birthday. Images: knaomin

Source: Instagram

For her birthday, K Naomi received a stunning baby's breath bouquet, and social media was abuzz as the TV personality celebrated her special day.

K Naomi celebrates her birthday

It's K Naomi's birthday on 28 June, and the renowned TV personality and South African it girl shared a stunning photo dump to highlight some memorable moments leading up to her special day.

Taking to her Twitter (X) page, Mrs Phakathi showed off her gorgeous baby's breath bouquet as she kick-started her birthday weekend.

On her Instagram page, Naomi shared some of the photos she took throughout her birthday month, from sweet moments with her children to her stunning looks while attending work functions.

She also posted a message on her story to mark her 33rd birthday filled with gratitude:

K Naomi celebrated her birthday with a heartfelt message. Image: knaomin

Source: Instagram

Mzansi reacts to K Naomi's photos

Netizens showed love to the TV personality and gushed over her cute photo dump:

Baby_Naaaaa said:

"These flowers mixed with tulips and jasmine!"

pulane_madam_rivage_monkhe_ gushed over Naomi:

"Beautiful, mummy, you never disappoint."

pamelabosman wrote:

"Absolutely gorgeous!"

reatwala_ posted:

"I love your beautiful life."

Of course, some netizens were more concerned about the pressing matter at hand, which was K Naomi's allegations against Aluta Maqoko:

peachesrobyn asked:

"Were you eventually sorted out on that matter?"

ashleyskeffers was curious:

"What happened with that girl? Did she give you your money?

Boity_tshivhase asked:

"Did you end up getting that parcel?"

Sinelizwi_ asked:

"Did Aluta pay you?"

