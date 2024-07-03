Outspoken former music executive Nota Baloyi poked fun at Thembinkosi Lorch for buying a truck

Netizens, however, disagree with Nota's sentiments and said Lorch made the right decision

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch made some people proud with his new purchase

Nhlamulo 'Nota' Baloyi said Thembinkosi Lorch made the wrong decision when he bought himself a truck.

Nota Baloyi disagreed with Thembinkosi Lorch's decision to buy a Truck. Image: @lavidanota, @thembinkosi_lorch_3

Source: Instagram

Lorch buys a truck

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch recently made the news when he purchased a new truck. This made some of his supporters proud, and many people said he was moving in the right direction.

X blog page @MDNnewss X shared photos and a video of Lorch fetching his truck from Daewoo Trucks.

"Thembinkosi Lorch bought himself a truck. Congratulations."

Briefly News got the price and model of the truck, which is a Maximus KL3TX -Eaton 6x4 Truck Tractor, and it is priced at R 1,095,000 under the used vehicles market.

Why Nota said Lorch made the wrong decision

Not everyone was happy for Lorch. The outspoken former music executive Nota Baloyi said Lorch made a bad mistake and mentioned that he has a kasi mentality.

"Proof that he doesn't have good advisors, Transnet is going to make business tough before he's done paying for this truck… Kasi mentality is the enemy of generational wealth!"

Mzansi defends Lorch

Many people, however, seem to disagree with Nota's sentiments and said Lorch made the right decision, instead of blowing his money on women.

@sirbongz_za asked:

"Have you ever said a good thing about anything? You’re always negative dawg."

@ItuTudu shared:

"Too many private companies have contracts. I know what I am talking about. We don't do government contracts at all, so he is good. Stop being negative."

@lavidaNOTA argued:

"The companies that have contracts don’t have PSL contracts to fulfil; stop being stupid; you loving him won’t make him succeed in logistics!"

@Senzile84455826 lauded:

"Congratulations, the rest is just jealousy. It's a risk for not risking."

A woman inspires Mzansi when she bought a truck

In a previous report from Briefly News, a young lady inspired many people when she bought a new truck.

The lady shared an image of her ride, and people loved it, revealing that she was 19 years old and purchased it after working hard.

