Netizens spoke about DJ Tira's son, Tank The Rockstar, on his journey so far in a reality TV show

Tank joined other celebrity kids on the new Showmax series Born Into Fame, and he is a rapper

Viewers discussed Tank possibly wanting to neglect school to focus on his career and being famous

DJ Tira's son is so focused on his career and achieving success that viewers think he is not interested in that schooling life.

Mzansi discussed DJ Tira’s son, Tank, wanting fame so bad that he would rather forget about school. Image: @djsbulive

Source: Instagram

SA on Tank wanting fame

On X (Twitter), Mzansi discussed DJ Tira's son, Tank The Rockstar, and his journey in the entertainment industry. Tank is one of the stars of the new reality TV show on Showmax called Born Into Fame, and he is a rapper

He joined the other celebrity kids as they let peeps in on their lives as child stars who have to follow in their parent's footsteps.

One fan @TheGyal_ opened the floor to a debate when she said:

"One thing about Tank, he would rather be famous like Dj Tira than go back to school."

Viewers discuss Tank's desire for fame

Many fans agree that Tank is more focused on getting his name out there and achieving fame like his famous father than on getting educated.

@Bonzz04 laughed:

"Wena, he saw how his Dad is making money yanong a re I ain't go waste my time schooling. #BornIntoFame."

@I_am_Bucie said:

"That time, he’s talentless."

@shukrani__ added:

"That's so true fam #BornIntoFame."

@JamesChego9 asked"

"How old is our boy lol #BornIntoFame."

@AHT_YssY mentioned:

"He's finally given up."

Arthur Mafokate on having a famous father

In a previous report from Briefly News, Arthur Mafokate's son, AJ Mafokate, opened up about the struggles of being born into fame and having a famous father.

AJ does, however, understand that he has big shoes to fill and that doing that would be a challenge, but he is up for it.

In the same breath, AJ's appearance on Born Into Fame with his sister, Owami, has made supporters admire their relationship.

