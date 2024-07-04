Tyla announced a short break to focus on her recovery and physical therapy, cancelling upcoming shows, including Roskilde and Montreux Jazz

After her historic win and performance at the BET Awards, Tyla's busy schedule has taken a toll on her health

She thanked her fans, known as Tygers, for their patience and understanding, promising to return with her best performances soon

Tyla understands the importance of putting herself first. The star, who has been booked and busy since last year, announced that she will take a short break to focus on her recovery.

Tyla takes a break from live performances. Image: Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times and Taylor Hill/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Tyla cancels upcoming shows

Tyla has been in the spotlight lately, and it's taking a toll on her. The South African star recently made headlines following her historic win and performance at the BET Awards in America.

According to Fakaza News, the Water hitmaker announced that she will take a short performance break to revive herself. We all know Tyla always wants to give her best to her Tygers. Hence, she is going through physical therapy during her 10-day break. She wrote:

"It saddens me to let you know I will no longer be able to perform over the next 10 days, affecting the following festivals – Roskilde, Palmesus, Open’er, Saga and Montreux Jazz. I am currently doing physical therapy and easing back into doing shows consistently."

Tyla thanks fans for their patience and understanding

In the statement, the singer noted that she is doing everything possible to get back to as many stages as possible and give her millions of fans the best performances. The Grammy Award winner expressed gratitude to the fans for their patience and understanding. She added:

"Can’t wait to see you all again soon; stay safe & healthy, my Tygers."

