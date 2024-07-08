Laconco addressed the BBL rumours on the latest episode of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip – South Africa

The reality TV star debuted a new body this year, and people assumed she went under the knife

In a trending video clip, LaConco seemingly threw shade at some of her co-stars, and fans think it was Lethabo Lejoy

Nonkanyiso 'LaConco' Conco spoke about the Brazillian Bottom Lift (BBL) rumours which have surrounded her.

LaConco denied getting a BBL on the latest episode of 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip'. Image: @_laconco

Source: Instagram

LaConco speaks on BBL rumours

Durban businesswoman and reality TV star LaConco has addressed the BBL rumours which have been haunting her. She spoke about this on the latest episode of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip – South Africa.

In a viral video clip shared by @ShortBass_ with the caption, "Did she just come for Lethabo?" LaConco said she never mentioned getting a BBL.

"When did I ever mention getting a BBL? Why would I add on these big thighs and bums? It's for those people who do not have this already."

Fans think she is throwing shade at Lethabo Lejoy when she said people who have BBLs look botched.

Mzansi jokes about LaConco's video

A lot of people assume that she is throwing shade at some of her co-stars, including Lethabo Lejoy.

@minentle07_ said:

"Lowkey did but mina, I thought of Miss Boujeeoooh."

@ShortBass_laughed:

"She almost said disabled."

@The_Pearly_Bee joked:

"I wouldn’t mind her coming for Lethabo!"

@Daphnedark1 asked:

"But did she lie about those bodies?"

@KeithSagi stated:

"But she’s right. Lethabo is Disproportionate."

@nanga_tp said:

"Everything is a bbl to people who don’t know surgical terms. Liposuction isn’t a bbl."

@baby_gheli said:

"I can’t believe she used to annoy me, but now I live for her diary sessions."

Cyan Boujee shows off new body after surgery

In a previous report from Briefly News, Cyan Boujee showed off her stunning new figure after undergoing gastric sleeve surgery.

The YouTuber and DJ had netizens gagging over her stunning figure and flawless face card.

Many people felt as though Cyan was too young for all these surgeries.

