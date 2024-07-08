Serena Williams said she was a fan of Kendrick Lamar's latest hit single, Not Like Us, describing it as ‘the hit of the summer’

The song, released on Friday, 5 July 2024, is the latest edition of the rivalry between Lamar and fellow rapper Drake

Fans reacted on social media to agree with Serena, while some have called for an end to the drama between Lamar and Drake

Tennis star Serena Williams cannot help jamming to Kendirck Lamar.

American star Serena Williams weighed in on Kendrick Lamar’s newest single, ‘Not Like Us,’ calling it the ‘hit of the summer’.

The 42-year-old tennis star took to social media to show her love for the hit, released on Friday, 5 July 2024.

Serena Williams jams to Kendrick Lamar

Serena praises Kendrick Lamar's hit in the tweet below:

Williams, a mother of two, took to Twitter to show her admiration for the song, which added to the ongoing beef between Lamar and fellow hip-hop star Drake.

Williams said:

“It’s the hit of the summer! Whew! When they play that jam, I’m jamming!”

During her career as a player, Williams had a win percentage of 85.6% and won 73 titles before retiring from the game in September 2022.

Fans agree with Williams

Music fans from around the world took to social media to agree with Williams, while some have called for an end to the beef between Lamar and Drake.

Asensii20 agreed:

“It really is the song of the summer.”

Arianaunext agrees with Serena:

“Oh, she knows a smash hit when she hears one.”

Artist Jayecane said Serena is making predictions:

“Picking winners now !!!!!!”

PettyNickiMinaj is tired of the drama:

“I’m so tried of this dragged on beef.”

Ladidaix gave Kendrick an idea:

“Whenever Kendrick does the remix, he needs to have her in the music video!”

Kendrick Lamar wins big at the 2024 BET Awards

As reported by Briefly News, Kendrick Lamar won the Best Male of the Year Award at the 2024 BET Awards on Sunday, 30 June 2024.

The ‘Not Like Us’ rapper scooped the award for the seventh time since 2013 while also adding to the ongoing rivalry between himself and fellow rapper Drake.

