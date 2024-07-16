American actress Lupita Nyong'o looked beautiful in her Thebe Magugu Heirloom blouse

The fashion designer, Thebe Magugu, posted photos of the star and said the blouse has images of her grandmother

South Africans gushed over Lupita and said she looked stunning and were pleased to know that she is in the country

The Woman King actress Lupita Nyong'o recently impressed people with her beautiful images wearing one of Mzansi's leading fashion brands, Thebe Magugu.

Lupita Nyong’o is in the country, and she wore a Thebe Magugu Heirloom blouse. Image: Taylor Hill/Michael Ostuni

Source: Getty Images

Lupita pays homage to grandmother wearing local SA fashion house

The American actress, Lupita Nyong'o recently stepped out in high fashion, wearing a Thebe Magugu original. The star paid homage to her grandmother, Dora Owino Amolo, by wearing a Heirloom blouse with images of her.

Taking to X, the fashion designer posted four photos of the star looking like royalty with her blouse.

"Our dear Lupita Nyong’o today at Magugu House. Lupita arrived wearing the Thebe Magugu Heirloom Blouse that has emblazoned images of her grandmother, Dora Owino Amolo."

Mzansi gushes over Lupita and Thebe

Lupita's beauty enthused South African netizens, saying she looked stunning. Many were also pleased to know that she was in the country.

@MarleyPurple gushed:

"The queen is in the country."

@Sthembiso_RSA

"Big up."

@TheGeopol said:

"The only valid fashion house left in South Africa, the rest are just industry plants with only social media following as their merit."

@ThatLebo shared:

"This is really cool."

@JuanitaKhumalo lauded:

"Proud of you, Thebe."

@HermanusZiyanda gushed:

"He sana she looks like the brand model."

@nteo_neo said:

"This could be a beautiful ad. She looks stunning!"

@Mo_Manka said:

"One of the first things I'm gonna do when I'm rich, is to buy my wife Thebe Magugu's blouses and dresses."

