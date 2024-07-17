Drake posted a video after his house flooded due to the heavy rainfall in his hometown, Toronto

The rapper shared a snap of himself walking in a large body of water in his living room while a friend attempted to keep the door closed

Peeps are convinced that Drake has bad luck since his beef with Kendrick Lamar, saying he can't catch a break

Drake shared a video after the heavy rain in Toronto flooded his mansion. Images: champagnepapi

Drake's mansion recently flooded due to the heavy rainfall in Toronto, and the rapper shared a video of his hilarious reaction.

Drake's house suffers from Toronto rainfall

The bad weather in Drake's hometown recently did a number on the rapper when his mansion was flooded.

This was after Canadians were stuck with heavy rainfall and subsequent power cuts that affected the roads and subway stations.

Drizzy posted a video showing fans the extent of the storm after his house flooded due to the heavy rain.

Briefly News reported on the same house being under police surveillance after a shooting took place at the peak of Drake's beef with Kendrick Lamar.

The rapper posted a hilarious caption, seemingly wishing that the flood wasn't as serious as it appeared:

"This better be an Espresso Martini."

Complex shared the clip on their Instagram page:

Peeps react to Drake's video

Netizens trolled Drizzy, saying the flood was a result of his beef with Kendrick Lamar:

unclejaiden said:

"2024 is officially the worst year for Drake."

liberato.jpg joked:

"Kdot threw Egyptian plagues at him."

luizhino7 was in stitches:

"Bruh can’t catch a break. This is the longest streak of L’s ever."

senorlovewayne joked:

"Certified Puddle-file!"

arnoldkyda6 trolled Drake:

"Even Mother Nature hates Drake."

drulights judged Drake:

"Spending millions on a house and having no draining system installed is wild work."

artbycharlesgray posted:

"His karma points must be in the negative. It might be time to do a gospel album."

aprilwattslive responded:

"And it doesn’t stop. He needs to get an energy cleanse."

Serena Williams pokes fun at Drake

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Serena Williams throwing shade at Drake.

The renowned athlete alluded to Drizzy's feud with Kendrick Lamar, saying she learned never to cross K.Dot.

