A fan told musician Sjava that the production level from his shows in Durban is very poor

The fan said he has seen Sjava perform live five times and said the shows are often very low budget

Sjava gave a very cheeky response, which sparked a range of reactions online from his other fans

Sjava is one of South Africa's most revered musicians. He has built quite a fan base, and sometimes, they can be brutally honest with him.

Sjava responded to a concerned fan about the level of quality of his shows. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Fan criticises Sjava's shows

On social media, a fan reached out to Sjava and commented on a video clip from his show at the Joburg Theatre. Sjava is currently on his Isibuko Tour, and the snippets he shares online often leave his fans with major FOMO.

Replying to the video, a fan said:

"I am not happy with the production of some of your concert shows, Sjava. I have seen you five times at ICC and at the Playhouse. The energy and music are there, but the budget is very low shame."

Sjava responds to fans concerns

The musician responded to the fan regarding the level of production which goes into his shows. As always, Sjava gave a very brazen response, sparking a range of reactions online from his other fans.

"I am sorry, I will never do a show ever again."

Mzansi laughs at Sjava's sense of humour

The muso often leaves fans laughing with his hilarious responses to shady tweets.

@DaddyFlexy advised:

"No, don't stop touring but sort out the production that people are complaining about. People should grow when in the entertainment space."

@SiyabongaN30631 shared:

"A higher budget. A costly ticket. The pastor must not ruin it for us. We love your concerts, champ."

@Shlangusomalume added:

"He is the one who is not happy. We are fine with your shows. This person is ruining things for us as Durbanites."

Sjava's Mbombela show to be broadcast live

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sjava had a blast in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, and he made sure that all of his fans in South Africa could watch on TV.

Sjava's supporters were beside themselves following details about how they would be able to watch him even without tickets.

