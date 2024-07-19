Tshego recently opened up about how Riky Rick saved him from a life of drug abuse

The singer revealed that Makhado gave him a call that made him turn his life around and focus on himself

Mzansi admired Tshego for sharing his story and his courage to leave his destructive life behind, all thanks to Riky

Tshego says Riky Rick unknowingly made him turn his life around for the better. Image: tshego_worldwide

Source: Instagram

Tshego revealed that it was Riky Rick who made him stop doing drugs, saying Makhadzo's words were a rude awakening.

Tshego shares story about Riky Rick

Just over two years since Rikhado "Riky Rick" Makhado took his life, many friends, family and supporters still hold on to the late rapper's memory and how he touched their lives - and Tshego is one of them.

The Mafikeng rapper, who came on the scene with his infectious tunes and mellow voice, caught Riky Rick's attention, where in a video sent to him by Riky's wife, Bianca, Makhado can be heard singing his praises.

Tshego said the clip reminded him of a memory he holds dear, of when he received a call from Riky in the middle of a three-day drug binge.

The No Ties hitmaker revealed that though he had never been open to anyone about his drug use, let alone Riky, the late rapper's tone was that of someone who was aware:

"He said, 'Just let us know if we should give up on you, boizen.' That was the last day I touched hard drugs; I only told him that story years later."

The 34-year-old singer went on to say that Riky's words reminded him of who he started his career for in the first place - himself:

"His saying those simple words reminded me that I started this for myself, and the only person I’d be disappointing is me. When there are no accolades, I don’t cry; I do this for me."

Mzansi shows love to Tshego

Netizens were moved to tears by Tshego's story:

ke.amogetsoe was inspired:

"Sharing your story like this is inspiring. Thank you, man, we love you!"

Riky Rick's wife, Bianca, showed love to Tshego:

"You are held very dearly."

savy_sindi said:

"It was all love with Uncle Riky, the best we've ever had."

gibson_cooper wrote:

"You are an embodiment of strength. All love, brother."

rinovatormuzikworldwide posted:

"Thanks, bro, so inspiring and pure."

Bianca Naidoo speaks on finding peace

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Riky Rick's wife, Bianca Naidoo's interview.

The mother of two spoke about navigating through her pain and grief and finding joy in being with her children.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News